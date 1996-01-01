Thread: #2 seed in the West. Who says no?

If the NCAA gave both S.D. St and Gonzaga the option of being #1 seed in the East or #2 seed in the West, would either school say no to #2 in the West? I wouldnt say no to #2 in the West.
If the NCAA gave both S.D. St and Gonzaga the option of being #1 seed in the East or #2 seed in the West, would either school say no to #2 in the West? I wouldnt say no to #2 in the West.
Nope sure wouldn’t
21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk