Thread: #2 seed in the West. Who says no?

  1. Today, 03:20 PM #1
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default #2 seed in the West. Who says no?

    If the NCAA gave both S.D. St and Gonzaga the option of being #1 seed in the East or #2 seed in the West, would either school say no to #2 in the West? I wouldnt say no to #2 in the West.
  2. Today, 04:16 PM #2
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    Nope sure wouldn’t
  3. Today, 04:42 PM #3
    Mr Vulture
    Nope sure wouldnt
    I dont really care where we are seeded in regards to region as long as we play in Spokane the first week and the matchups are good. I know many are worried about Duke but theyre not nearly the concern for me as they usually would be. I worry much more about facing physical, athletic teams that are deep due to our limited rotation.


