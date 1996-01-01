Thread: LIONS LURKING BIG WAVES COMING CAN ZAGS KEEP THE SHIP UPRIGHT?

-
LIONS LURKING BIG WAVES COMING CAN ZAGS KEEP THE SHIP UPRIGHT?
Time for some tough love:
Jill you came back into the BYU game with gauze in both nostrils made two free throws for Katie. Then one of the Truong's gave you a desperate pass with the 24 second clock ready to expire and 3 players in your face and you nailed a 3 pointer. Then you nailed a 2nd 3 pointer against BYU in the 4th quarter. Lets recap Jill you hit 2 3 pointers against BYU with gauzed stuck up both nostrils in the 4th quarter.
Now Jill lets review the last 4 games and your 3 point shooting since then wearing your mask. 1st game you were 3-9 on 3 pointers, 2nd game 1-4 on 3 pointers, last two games 0-6 on 3 pointers. Perhaps it has become a mental barrier. Saw last game you were not wearing the sleeve. On your 3 pointers last game they were off angle when they left your hand they were rim bouncers. Jill it looks like your trying different mask, previous games looked like a full front face shield, this last game it seemed smaller more just protecting nose. The broken nose is going to require you to wear that mask for about 6 weeks when you play basketball. So you are just going to have to overcome that mask and any mental blocks.
On the positive note Jill I saw you hit one nice jump shot last game so you can do it. Recommend when shooting 3s try to create game atmosphere moving your head to receive a pass then going up with a 3. You need to start shooting a lots of 3 pointers and jump shots in practice with the mask so it becomes instinct and you forget the mask. Think of it like wearing sun glasses or glasses but make a point of not touching your glasses (facemask).
Jill in game action see you fumbling with the mask a lot. Try to get that mask fine tuned to the point where your not constantly playing with it in game action (hands off your face).
Jill you are the Zags anchor you need to snap out of your funk against LMU. Your fellow Zags are going to have to know you can be counted on when the Waves come crashing down on the Zags ship.
Lets look at our next opponent the LMU LIONS.
The following players are trending up the last 2 games:
1. #20 Jones (5'10") 2 games ago she scored 18 pts, 6-8 FG, 6-8 charity stripe, 11 rebounds. Last game 15 Pts, 5-14 FG, 5-9 charity stripe, 10 rebounds.
So what does that tell us #20 Jones scored all her points within the 3 point line, and she likestaking the ball to the hoop and is very good at getting to the free throw line. Also Jones#20 is a excellent rebounder.
2. #01 Adams (5'8") two games ago scored 16 pts, 5-7 3 pointers all FG attempts taken from 3 point line. Last game 12 Pts, 4-11 3 pointers, all FG attempts taken from 3 point line again.
This tells us #01 Adams must be guarded closely at all times at the 3 point line. Not only does she make all her FG attempts from 3 pointer, but she can get really hot from 3 point range.
3. #22 Stanley (6'2") last game really stepped it up. #22 Stanley was 6-9 FG 12 pts. All her points were scored in the paint. Reminder #22 Stanley is a big girl.
And our following opponent on Saturday is Pepperdine Waves.
Pepperdine is going to be a real test they are firing on all cylinders right now they have won their last 5 games in a row.. Lets look at their key players:
1. #1 Bambrick (5'10") last game scored 21 pts, 5-9 on 3 pointers.
2. #24 Friend (5'10") last games scored 16 pts, 6-8 FG, 1-2 3 pointers, 6 rebounds.
3. #23 Sitanggan (5'6") last game 10 assists, 6 steals.
4. #11 Andruiuolo (6'1") averages 9.3 Pts. and 6.8 rebounds per game.
5. #10 Fecske ( last game 11 pts, 4-10 FG, 1-4 3 pointers, 5 rebounds. Averages 9.8 Pts. per game.
6.. #14 Ruffus-Milner (5'10) starter one of identical twins on team she is a starter averages 23 minutes a game averages 5.9 points per game.
Pepperdine presents a real test this week for the Zags, lets hope the Zags can rise their game from this past week.
