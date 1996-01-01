-
Post game radio GU-Pepp
Hudson: 89-77 GU over Pepp, Zags now 12-0 in WCC. GU never led by more than 14. The first half just went back and forth. Gu could never get any traction. There was never any good flow for the Zags in the first half. It was a tough first half. 8 lead changes 4 ties in the first half. GU went on a 13-2 run in the second half and that kind of opened things up as Ayayi and Kispert got off some good shots and the Zags pretty much maintained the 12 point spread the rest of the game. Zags with 6 in double figures led by Petrusev with 27, Kispert 19, Ayayi 11 and Timme and Woolridge 11 and Gilder 11. Pepp led by Ross with 23 and Kam Edwards 22. Zags 49% from the floor and 47% from three, 19-27 at the line for 70%. Pepp 46% from the floor but only 5-20 from three for 25%. Zags win rebounds 39-32. GU's biggest deficit of the night was three. With Tillie out again Timme did a good job after a slow start. The only guy rolling in the first half was Petrusev with 20, which helped give the Zags a 4 point lead at the half. The Zags made a lot of defensive plays down the stretch to beat a good, athletic, talented Waves squad.
Michaelson: This is an intersting spot they put you in Huddy, high up in the rafters so to speak. We knew they would fight, the talent they have, the way they match up and the fact the played us close at home. Our guys kept battling and we played with mostly 6 guys and the foul trouble. Philip was sick early in the week and he was really really gassed in the second half. Gilder didn;t know until late he was going to get that many minutes and he did a great job. All 6 guys that played a lot of minutes finished in doubles. You look at the assists and you see 3, 5,5 4 3. Most people don't know what Corey bring to this team He's one of the best three point shooters in the game, he played the 2-4 tonight. These guys are tough. They just keep battling. This is a backloaded schedule and things don't get any easier. USF played us tough before and BYU is a tough place to play. I think USD lost another buzzer beater tonight and you know they will be ready for us.
Pepp didn't shoot as many free throws as they normally do and they will probably kick themselves when they look at the tape and see the were only 5-20 from three. If you are going to beat the #2 team in the country you are going to have to shoot better than that. 8pm tip Thursday against USF. That's it for tonight.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules