Thread: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Post Game thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 89
Pepperdine 77
Balanced scoring again with all six players hitting double figures. The team was led by Petrusev with 27 followed by Kispert with 19. Petrusev led the team is rebounds with 12. Woolridge had 10 points and 8 rebounds and did a real good job on Ross defensively. Ayayi had 11 points and 6 boards and Timme had 10 and Gilder 11.
Pepperdine put up a good fight throughout. Tillie didn't play and Timme was in foul trouble the first half and sat out about half of it. i'm sure our guys are tired. Pepperdine really beat Petrusev up all night, but he still was so tough and unstoppable. I also thought Kispert played a great game, as he canned 5-8 threes. He was ON FIRE from behind the arch. That was really good to see. We needed them tonight. The Zags shot 47% from behind the arch. Ayai knocked down a couple and Woolridge one.
It wasn't one of our better defensive games, but I think it was planned that way because the team was so thin tonight, and then Timme got in foul trouble. Petrusev seemed to rest somewhat on D but he needed his energy for the offense. It was okay with me. It was a good victory and Pepperdine really wanted it. Real good effort by the depleted Zags.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!