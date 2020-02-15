View Poll Results: Who is your BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ Pepperdine ?

  Timme

    0 0%

  Ayayi

    0 0%

  Woolridge

    1 1.69%

  Petrusev

    37 62.71%

  Gilder

    0 0%

  Kispert

    21 35.59%

  Other. . .

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ Pepperdine - 2.15.20

  Today, 09:05 PM #1
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,290

    BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ Pepperdine - 2.15.20

    Zags pull away from a determined Pepperdine in the second half.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401175278

    Who is your Big Dog?
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:08 PM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,802

    Default

    Filip deserves it tonight, he gets my vote.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:08 PM #3
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    6,577

    Default

    Much says Kispert...but Have to go with Filip (F not PH) for the win.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:09 PM #4
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    714

    Default

    Gotta go with Filip, but Corey sure came through in the second half. Good game, fellas. The Waves came to play.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:10 PM #5
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    607

    Default

    Picked other because for some reason Kispert wasnt an option.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:11 PM #6
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    16,974

    Default

    I had to vote "other," for Corey.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:12 PM #7
    tyra
    tyra is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,144

    Default

    I voted "other" for Kispert. Love the way he fills the stat line. And he seemed clutch tonight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:12 PM #8
    Bulldoginseattle
    Bulldoginseattle is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Posts
    39

    Default

    Kispert for me. Filip played lights-out, but Kispert showed the leadership and stepped up in the second half to put the game away.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:14 PM #9
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,172

    Default

    Petro for the win Kispert for HM
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:15 PM #10
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,628

    Default

    Filip. We needed his 20 in the first half.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:15 PM #11
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,290

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    I had to vote "other," for Corey.
    Add him. I’ll add your vote for him.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:21 PM #12
    CdAZagFan
    CdAZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    1,981

    Default

    Filip - he was a beast in that first half. But it was great to see Kispert and Ayayi pick it up in the 2nd half.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:21 PM #13
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,201

    Default

    Fillip kept us in it first half, Corey helped us pull away in the second.

    Hon. mention to Ayayi, who returned to the scene, just in time with Tillie out.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:22 PM #14
    TravelinZag
    TravelinZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    1,239

    Default

    Petrusev AND Kispert.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:23 PM #15
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,290

    Default

    Went with Filip. He had to carry the first half and adjust to the defensive changes in the second half.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:24 PM #16
    FloridaZagFan
    FloridaZagFan is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    175

    Default

    Kispert was great but have to go with Petro.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:24 PM #17
    All Weather Fan
    All Weather Fan is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Posts
    270

    Default

    Filip kept us in it first half, Corey drove us home. Hard fought win. Backcourt showed up better late than never. Zags gutted it out. Great composure.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:27 PM #18
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    11,991

    Default

    Kispert is deserving that's for sure, but so is Petrusev. Pet got the heck beat out of him tonight, and took it all in stride and kept scoring. He had 20 points at the half. Kispert was really knocking down 3's tonight and that really helped.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:45 PM #19
    Bulldoginseattle
    Bulldoginseattle is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Posts
    39

    Default

    Might change my vote to Petro after reading the post game radio thread noting he's been sick this week. That's an amazing showing after coming off the plague.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:50 PM #20
    jpn17
    jpn17 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Posts
    703

    Default

    The entire team played great tonight (been saying that a lot lately which is awesome) but it's really neck and neck between Kispert and Petrusev. Gonna go with Kispert for the reason that he played well while being shuffled between 3 different positions tonight. But easily could have gone with Filip too.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
