Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: @ Pepperdine - 2.15.20

Zags pull away from a determined Pepperdine in the second half.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401175278
Who is your Big Dog?
Timme
Ayayi
Woolridge
Petrusev
Gilder
Kispert
Other. . .
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
Filip deserves it tonight, he gets my vote.
Much says Kispert...but Have to go with Filip (F not PH) for the win.
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
Gotta go with Filip, but Corey sure came through in the second half. Good game, fellas. The Waves came to play.
Picked other because for some reason Kispert wasnt an option.
I had to vote "other," for Corey.
I had to vote "other," for Corey.
I voted “other” for Kispert. Love the way he fills the stat line. And he seemed clutch tonight.
Kispert for me. Filip played lights-out, but Kispert showed the leadership and stepped up in the second half to put the game away.
Petro for the win Kispert for HM
Birddog
Filip. We needed his 20 in the first half.
Filip - he was a beast in that first half. But it was great to see Kispert and Ayayi pick it up in the 2nd half.
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
Filip - he was a beast in that first half. But it was great to see Kispert and Ayayi pick it up in the 2nd half.
Fillip kept us in it first half, Corey helped us pull away in the second.
Hon. mention to Ayayi, who returned to the scene, just in time with Tillie out.
Petrusev AND Kispert.
Went with Filip. He had to carry the first half and adjust to the defensive changes in the second half.
Went with Filip. He had to carry the first half and adjust to the defensive changes in the second half.
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
Kispert was great but have to go with Petro.
Filip kept us in it first half, Corey drove us home. Hard fought win. Backcourt showed up better late than never. Zags gutted it out. Great composure.
Kispert is deserving that's for sure, but so is Petrusev. Pet got the heck beat out of him tonight, and took it all in stride and kept scoring. He had 20 points at the half. Kispert was really knocking down 3's tonight and that really helped.
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Might change my vote to Petro after reading the post game radio thread noting he’s been sick this week. That’s an amazing showing after coming off the plague.
The entire team played great tonight (been saying that a lot lately which is awesome) but it's really neck and neck between Kispert and Petrusev. Gonna go with Kispert for the reason that he played well while being shuffled between 3 different positions tonight. But easily could have gone with Filip too.