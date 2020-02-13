Just hours after shellacking the Saint Marys Gaels the previous night in Moraga, Calif., in what was supposed to be a West Coast Conference showdown but instead was a 30-point laugher in favor of the Zags, several Gonzaga players were at West Valley High in Spokane on Sunday, as the Spokane AAU basketball league crowned its champions.When the Beastmode Ballers captured the fifth-grade boys championship, they received their individual awards from some pretty famous folks  Corey Kispert, Ryan Woolridge, Killian Tillie and Admon Gilder, members of the team ranked second in all of college basketball.THE ZAG quartet posed with the Beastmode Ballers for a team photo following the victory.The kids are totally starstruck by seeing the Zags players sitting behind their bench watching the game, said James Anderson, Beastmode Ballers coach who is also coach of the Lake City High girls basketball team.