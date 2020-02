Originally Posted by kitzbuel Originally Posted by

My daughter just got her admission letter from Gonzaga! She is really excited to get it, too. We are waiting now to see if she is accepted into the Nursing Program and what the scholarship package will look like.



I think University of Tennessee is still her leading candidate, but she is really excited at this option. I am anxious to see what the GU can do with scholarships. Tennessee ends up being cheaper than the in state schools she applied to, so it will be tough to beat.