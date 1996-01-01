-
GAME THREAD: @ Pepperdine - Saturday - 2. 15. 20
Gonzaga (25-1) travels to Pepperdine (14-12) for it's next to last road game of the WCC regular season.
TIME: 7pm PT . TV: ESPN . Announcers : Roxy Bernstein , Corey Williams
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84
STATS: https://pepperdinewaves.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
Media Notes and Previews will be added once they are available
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules