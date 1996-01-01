Thread: Matt Norlander Returns Zags to Top Spot

Gonzaga⤴️ Previous: No. 2 | Gonzaga's laughably easily 90-60 win at 20-6 Saint Mary's convinced me to join Gary Parrish and rank the Zags No. 1 once more. The 25-1 Zags are the No. 1-ranked offense in college basketball and are beating opponents by an average of 21.7 points. If Gonzaga can hold off Dayton to have the best offensive efficiency in college basketball, it will rank No. 1 in back-to-back years. Across 21 seasons as Gonzaga's coach, Mark Few has had the No. 16 offense on average, which is an impressively high number, regardless of conference. GU has never been worse than 45th.