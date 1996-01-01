Thread: Athletic ranks Zags #1 offense.

-
Athletic ranks Zags #1 offense.
During its current 17-game winning streak, Gonzaga is averaging 90.6 points and has been held below 83 just once.....It's like watching an 18-wheeler operate on a basketball court: A tire might blow out from time to time, but that doesn't slow this vehicle down. If you want to knock this team out of the NCAA tournament, you better be ready to score at least 85 points, because there's no question that Gonzaga will do the same.
-
I love watching our offense, it's like poetry in motion at most time.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules