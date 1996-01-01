Thread: National Championship Once Again?

Results 1 to 5 of 5

National Championship Once Again?

    Gonzaga Cementing Itself as a Top Candidate for National Championship Once Again

    For the third time in four seasons, it's becoming increasingly difficult in the middle of February to come up with any reason not to pick Gonzaga to win the men's college basketball national championship.#
    And with all due respect to San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Penn State's Pat Chambers and Baylor's Scott Drew, Mark Few deserves to be the runaway favorite for 2019-20#Naismith College Coach of the Year for making this particular pack of Bulldogs one of the top title candidates.
    More at the link .....

    After the Zags beatdown of SMC @ SMC Im getting pretty darn eager to fill out my bracket and enter a few different pools with it ... all w/ the Zags on top. Yes, still games to go. How well the Zags do against Pepperdine on Saturday after a first 2020 meeting being a close 75-70 w/ lots of lead changes at home (and Killian scoring 20) will tell if the SMC game was a fluke. I certainly do not expect the Zags to maintain 60+% shooting but .... a 20-30 point win in Malibu would be sweet.
    Truly a team. Never a drop off after subs come in, any subs. Often, the reverse.
    Truly a team. Never a drop off after subs come in, any subs. Often, the reverse.
    I wouldn’t say they improve with the bench nor would I say they drop off. Instead they just become about the same skill level but play differently. Everyone brings a unique twist within Few’s system
    If I recall properly, the scroll on ESPN had GU as the third most likely team to win it all. KU odds were 7:1, Duke 15:2 (7.5:1), GU 9:1, and Baylor 10:1. The rest of the pack was double digits.

    Vegas Insider has GU tied with KU at 7:1. Odds Shark has GU in the top tier at 1000+, tied with KU, Baylor and others.

    It's all over the place, but GU is right up there with the best of the best.
    The article certainly makes some good arguments ..... point margin is one.

    The Bulldogs didn't even skip a beat and might be a bigger threat to win it all than they were as a No. 1 seed one year ago.

    Last season, Gonzaga led the nation at 87.6 points per game and had an average scoring margin of 22.7 points per game. The next-closest team in that latter category was Wofford at 16.7. Take it with a West Coast Conference grain of salt if you so choose, but it was still a ridiculous display of dominance on a nightly basis.

    Now, lather, rinse and repeat.

    Gonzaga is No. 1 in scoring at 88.5 points per game this year, and even undefeated San Diego State (plus-17.5 PPG) isn't a close first runner-up to the Zags' average scoring margin of 21.6 points.
    Consider this: Gonzaga could lose its next game by 87 points, and it would still lead the nation in average scoring margin
