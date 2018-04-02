Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: National Championship Contenders Once Again?

  1. Today, 05:06 AM #1
    Zagger's Avatar
    Zagger
    Zagger is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Chattaroy
    Posts
    3,686

    Default National Championship Contenders Once Again?

    Gonzaga Cementing Itself as a Top Candidate for National Championship Once Again

    https://syndication.bleacherreport.c...again.amp.html

    For the third time in four seasons, it's becoming increasingly difficult in the middle of February to come up with any reason not to pick Gonzaga to win the men's college basketball national championship.#
    And with all due respect to San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Penn State's Pat Chambers and Baylor's Scott Drew, Mark Few deserves to be the runaway favorite for 2019-20#Naismith College Coach of the Year for making this particular pack of Bulldogs one of the top title candidates.
    More at the link .....

    After the Zags beatdown of SMC @ SMC Im getting pretty darn eager to fill out my bracket and enter a few different pools with it ... all w/ the Zags on top. Yes, still games to go. How well the Zags do against Pepperdine on Saturday after a first 2020 meeting being a close 75-70 w/ lots of lead changes at home (and Killian scoring 20) will tell if the SMC game was a fluke. I certainly do not expect the Zags to maintain 60+% shooting but .... a 20-30 point win in Malibu would be sweet.
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:26 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,101

    Default

    Truly a team. Never a drop off after subs come in, any subs. Often, the reverse.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:29 AM #3
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,866

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Truly a team. Never a drop off after subs come in, any subs. Often, the reverse.
    I wouldn’t say they improve with the bench nor would I say they drop off. Instead they just become about the same skill level but play differently. Everyone brings a unique twist within Few’s system
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:53 AM #4
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,681

    Default

    If I recall properly, the scroll on ESPN had GU as the third most likely team to win it all. KU odds were 7:1, Duke 15:2 (7.5:1), GU 9:1, and Baylor 10:1. The rest of the pack was double digits.

    Vegas Insider has GU tied with KU at 7:1. Odds Shark has GU in the top tier at 1000+, tied with KU, Baylor and others.

    It's all over the place, but GU is right up there with the best of the best.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:15 AM #5
    Zagger's Avatar
    Zagger
    Zagger is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Chattaroy
    Posts
    3,686

    Default

    The article certainly makes some good arguments ..... point margin is one.

    The Bulldogs didn't even skip a beat and might be a bigger threat to win it all than they were as a No. 1 seed one year ago.

    Last season, Gonzaga led the nation at 87.6 points per game and had an average scoring margin of 22.7 points per game. The next-closest team in that latter category was Wofford at 16.7. Take it with a West Coast Conference grain of salt if you so choose, but it was still a ridiculous display of dominance on a nightly basis.

    Now, lather, rinse and repeat.

    Gonzaga is No. 1 in scoring at 88.5 points per game this year, and even undefeated San Diego State (plus-17.5 PPG) isn't a close first runner-up to the Zags' average scoring margin of 21.6 points.
    Consider this: Gonzaga could lose its next game by 87 points, and it would still lead the nation in average scoring margin
    http://www.fowlplaces.com/zags/GoZagsTinySignGuyGlassesColor.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:18 AM #6
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,183

    Default

    I’m ignored when I say this is. “Title Team”. If a few we have now stay next year. That team will be as well. Lol “I been abused” lol go Zags!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:22 AM #7
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,003

    Default

    This team goes exactly 7 deep. Pretty thin for a championship team...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:33 AM #8
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,183

    Default

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...f-the-ncaa-to/

    Not really. We'd like 8 but we have Pavelt ospell the bigs and 4 solid guard ( including Corey). When it comes to the end of the season, most teams pick their top 7-8 kids and go with them till season's end. I think LUCK and a cm here or there (barring injuries) is the thing we need. These kids on this years team have the talent.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 11:12 AM #9
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,114

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    This team goes exactly 7 deep. Pretty thin for a championship team...
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401123374

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...villanova.html

    Check the box scores. It's actually pretty typical for the top teams to narrow their rotations to 7 or at most eight when it gets down to the nitty gritty.

    Except for Florida State. They go with a nineteen man rotation.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 11:19 AM #10
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,217

    Default

    Coach K and Duke almost always widdle down their rotation to 7.5 players come March Madness. One guard and one big man off the bench, and a .5 guy to put in before timeouts and at the end of the half. Even the famous UK team that went unbeaten until the national semis that ran 10 deep....Calipari chopped down that rotation too come March Madness.

    The thing that concerns me about the depth is what Few has been saying all year. Nagging injuries, and this curse that Tillie seems to have where he gets hurt every 5th game. They cannot afford a single injury to any of their rotation players. Each guy is vital. I remember when Roy Williams held out Ty Lawson for the first game and for most of the second game in 2009. Zags cannot afford anything like that.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 11:47 AM #11
    tyra
    tyra is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,142

    Default

    The tv announcers never talk about it but I think this team would be a lot stronger if we had not lost Anton. Boy that hurts. That said, we are pretty darn good!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 12:37 PM #12
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,101

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    The tv announcers never talk about it but I think this team would be a lot stronger if we had not lost Anton. Boy that hurts. That said, we are pretty darn good!
    It would seem so. But maybe Timme and Gilder don’t emerge as magnificently as they have with less PT if Watty was gobbling up 20-25 mins.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 01:02 PM #13
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,866

    Default

    It would seem that to get the playing time beyond garbage minutes with Few, there is a threshold. Timme/Anton when he was healthy/Gilder all pass the test... Martynas seems to have passed some of the tests as he occasionally gets more minutes. JMHO, from what I have seen of Martynas, it would seem the biggest hurdle for most is the system itself. He plays with passion, no doubt about that, but within the flow of the team when he is on the court it gets a bit disjointed. That will come with time.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 01:03 PM #14
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,114

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    It would seem so. But maybe Timme and Gilder don’t emerge as magnificently as they have with less PT if Watty was gobbling up 20-25 mins.
    True story. But, can't argue that Watson was looking like a stud before the first shoulder separation.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 01:58 PM #15
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    973

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401123374

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...villanova.html

    Check the box scores. It's actually pretty typical for the top teams to narrow their rotations to 7 or at most eight when it gets down to the nitty gritty.

    Except for Florida State. They go with a nineteen man rotation.


    But counterintuitively they have better 1st half point margins than 2nd half point margins.

    (if anyone out there in Zag Land recorded the FSU game frmo last march, I'd love a copy. It was Perkins' last win as a Zag and perhaps his best game as well.)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 02:13 PM #16
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,217

    Default

    People also have to understand that GU has 7 double digit scorers. Also fatigue should never be an issue in the NCAA tournament because the games are spaced and also because timeouts/half are excessively long. I don't think I have seen Gonzaga look "tired" in a NCAA tourney game, and they have played in a number of high elevation games. I have seen them make "other" teams look tired. Like when Seton Hall started resorting to the use of oxygen masks when they couldn't keep with the run and gun Bulldogs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules