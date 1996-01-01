Gonzaga senior Katie Campbell not letting her injury get in the way of being the Bulldogs ultimate leader
By Jim Allen
As her Gonzaga teammates warmed up on the practice floor Tuesday afternoon, Katie Campbell grabbed a basketball and started shooting from 20 feet.
Because thats what she does, even on one leg; three out of every four balls found nothing but net.
Campbell found some satisfaction in that. Then she walked slowly across the court, grabbed a stationary bike, hauled it back to the sideline and began pedaling.
It really doesnt hurt to walk, Campbell said. I just cant play in the games.
Thats what really hurts in this, her senior year. By the time the Zags hit the finish line sometime next month, Campbell expects to be on crutches....
Through all of this I knew how good our fans are, but especially with this injury, Campbell said. Not just when were getting them wins and making it entertaining for them but reaching out when they know Im on the sidelines.
Her teammates have been there too coming to my house and helping with everything, Campbell said. Im extremely grateful being in Spokane and wouldnt want to be anywhere else.
Another challenge awaits this weekend. Its as bittersweet as it gets.
Saturday is Senior Day at the Kennel, where Campbell and backcourt Jessie Loera will be honored for years of hard work as student-athletes.
And for winning, which also matters. Campbell has been a major part of two West Coast Conference regular-season titles. Wins over USF and Santa Clara this week would clinch at least a share of a third.
Its not playing thats going to be the hardest part, Campbell said.
But I think we may be cutting down the nets, said Campbell, who plans to climb a ladder and do just that....