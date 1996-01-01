Gonzaga senior Katie Campbell not letting her injury get in the way of being the Bulldogs ultimate leader

As her Gonzaga teammates warmed up on the practice floor Tuesday afternoon, Katie Campbell grabbed a basketball and started shooting from 20 feet.Because thats what she does, even on one leg; three out of every four balls found nothing but net.Campbell found some satisfaction in that. Then she walked slowly across the court, grabbed a stationary bike, hauled it back to the sideline and began pedaling.It really doesnt hurt to walk, Campbell said. I just cant play in the games.Thats what really hurts in this, her senior year. By the time the Zags hit the finish line sometime next month, Campbell expects to be on crutches....Through all of this I knew how good our fans are, but especially with this injury, Campbell said. Not just when were getting them wins and making it entertaining for them  but reaching out when they know Im on the sidelines.Her teammates have been there too  coming to my house and helping with everything, Campbell said. Im extremely grateful being in Spokane and wouldnt want to be anywhere else.Another challenge awaits this weekend. Its as bittersweet as it gets.Saturday is Senior Day at the Kennel, where Campbell and backcourt Jessie Loera will be honored for years of hard work as student-athletes.And for winning, which also matters. Campbell has been a major part of two West Coast Conference regular-season titles. Wins over USF and Santa Clara this week would clinch at least a share of a third.Its not playing thats going to be the hardest part, Campbell said.But I think we may be cutting down the nets, said Campbell, who plans to climb a ladder and do just that....