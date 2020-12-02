Three Weeks Remain For WCChoops

Gonzaga moves to No. 15 in the AP and the USA Today Coaches Polls this week in the midst of the best start in program history at 23-2, surpassing the previous best start of 16-1 set in the 2018-19 season.The Zags were the first team in the country to hit the 20-win plateau this season.The Zags saw its NCAA-leading 21-game winning streak end at Saint Marys (Feb. 8), but the Zags still hold the nations 8th-longest active home winning streak at 14 consecutive wins in McCarthey Athletic Center.Two WCC head coaches crack the Top 12 for career winning percentage among all active Division 1 coaches: Portlands Michael Meek (5th, .844) and Gonzagas Lisa Fortier (12th, .781). Topping the list are Trevor Woodruff at .890 (Scranton, Bucknell), Geno Auriemma at .884 (UConn), Amaka Agugua-Hamilton at .870 (Missouri State), Kim Mulkey at .857 (Baylor) and Meek at .844.Gonzaga comes in as a 4-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology by Charlie Creme (Feb. 10). The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team to earn a coveted 1-4 seed, a distinction that comes with home court advantage in the opening rounds.Gonzaga currently ranks 2nd in the nation in percent attendance capacity and 15th nationally in overall average attendance. The Zags average 94.01 percent capacity; thats an average of 5,641 fans that fill the 6,000-seat McCarthey Athletic Center every game. The Zags are the only non-Power 5 team (excluding UConn) to crack the national Top 15 in attendance. The team has posted six sellouts so far this season.Saint Marys sophomore Taycee Wedin has solidified her reputation as one of the best sharpshooters in the country. Wedin sits No. 2 on the active career 3-point field goal percentage list with a career percentage of .442 (129-of-292). The active career leader is Taylor Robertson of Oklahoma at .447BYU junior Sara Hamson is No. 2 on the active Division I blocks per game career list with a 3.73 blocks per game average in her career. She also sits No. 4 on the active Division I total career blocks list at 295. Hamson is the only non-senior to crack the Top 5 of the active career total blocks list.Portland won 57-48 at BYU on Jan. 4, snapping a 20-game winless streak in the series against the Cougars dating back to 1994. The Pilots are led by first-year head coach Michael Meek, who comes to Portland after a highly successful nine-year run at George Fox University where he led the Bruins to eight NCAA Tournament appearances and NCAA Division III national championship game appearances in 2012 and 2015.Pacific junior Valerie Higgins had a near-triple-double in an 84-61 win at USF (12/30) with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 9 steals. Her nine thefts rank No. 9 in the NCAA this season, three shy of the NCAA single-game high off 12.San Francisco sophomore Leilah Vigil was named the WCC Player of the Week >>San Francisco at #15 Gonzaga  WCC Network - 6pmPacific at San Diego  WCC Network - 6pmSaint Marys at BYU  BYUtv - 6pmSanta Clara at Portland  WCC Network - 7pmPacific at BYU  BYUtv - 1pmSanta Clara at #15 Gonzaga  WCC Network - 2pmPepperdine at LMU  WCC Network - 2pmSan Francisco at Portland  WCC Network - 2pmSaint Marys at San Diego  WCC Network - 2pm