Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: How to save college basketball.....

  1. Today, 03:23 PM #1
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,181

    Default How to save college basketball.....

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...cid=spartandhp

    I'd add a few more things but this might be a start..Thoughts??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:57 PM #2
    Hooray4Daye&Gray's Avatar
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Hooray4Daye&Gray is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    342

    Default

    Replay is the worst thing that has ever happened to sports.

    Zags fans know better than anyone that even when replay is in place, important calls even at the end of the game will be missed/incorrect.

    I'm just glad I'm not a Texas Tech fan who was literally robbed a national championship because of my least favorite replay, "the ball technically rolled off your fingertip after I smacked your hand."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:39 PM #3
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,679

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray View Post
    Replay is the worst thing that has ever happened to sports.

    Zags fans know better than anyone that even when replay is in place, important calls even at the end of the game will be missed/incorrect.

    I'm just glad I'm not a Texas Tech fan who was literally robbed a national championship because of my least favorite replay, "the ball technically rolled off your fingertip after I smacked your hand."
    We had a play like that recently where we threw the ball out of bounds and the review upheld the call. The only problem was that our guy was hit in the head during the pass, which wasn’t apparently reviewable.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules