Thread: Is Kispert the team's best player?

Saw this on twitter from Sam Vecenie and thought it was an interesting take:1st tweet:"My take on Gonzaga is that I think Corey Kispert is their best player. Have to account for him all the time. He hits 44% from 3 while averaging 14. Solid defense. Their net rating differential with him on the floor is +10.2 (per @AnalyticsPivot). No other Zag is above +5.6."2nd tweet:"I know Petrusev is getting the love, and he’s also really good. But when Drew Timme comes in, you see that the system is definitely somewhat designed for bigs to succeed statistically. I think Kispert’s all-around wing game is the most important part of what makes them work."Does anyone else think Kispert is our best player? If not who do you think holds that title and why?