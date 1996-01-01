Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Is Kispert the team's best player?

    Default Is Kispert the team's best player?

    Saw this on twitter from Sam Vecenie and thought it was an interesting take:

    https://twitter.com/Sam_Vecenie/stat...852911617?s=20

    1st tweet:
    "My take on Gonzaga is that I think Corey Kispert is their best player. Have to account for him all the time. He hits 44% from 3 while averaging 14. Solid defense. Their net rating differential with him on the floor is +10.2 (per @AnalyticsPivot). No other Zag is above +5.6."

    2nd tweet:
    "I know Petrusev is getting the love, and he’s also really good. But when Drew Timme comes in, you see that the system is definitely somewhat designed for bigs to succeed statistically. I think Kispert’s all-around wing game is the most important part of what makes them work."

    Does anyone else think Kispert is our best player? If not who do you think holds that title and why?
    Default Kispert

    ESPN draft has Kispert rated as the highest Zag player on this years team.

    https://www.espn.com/nba/draft/bestavailable
    Default

    Tils, not close. Sam found need to derogate both Petro and Timme as system beneficiaries to make his pro Kispert point. Too bad. Absent a healthy Tils, right now Gilder may be best performing Zag. But it’s fluid.
    Default

    I still go Tillie then Kispert but really excited about the year Corey's had and hopefully it leads to NBA opportunities.
    Default

    My personal opinion....no, he isn't.


    One random observation as I peruse the info in that link...Ayayi is not even listed in the Top 100. I'd seen him projected as a possible LATE FIRST ROUND PICK on some boards 6-8 weeks ago.
    Default

    When healthy Tillie is the best all around player. The great thing about this team is the best player on any given night can be any of the 7. We dont have a superstar but there really isnt any drop off with Gilder or Timme coming in either. I do think Kispert is great for spreading the floor, he doesn't really make mistakes, and he is much improved on D. He also is unique on this team, there are 3 gaurds and 3 bigs, but he is really the only small forward type. He has the height and muscle to move down to the 4 when needed but mostly plays out on the wing. Also can be a vocal leader that is needed for this team.
    Default

    No.

    But he's exceeding my stated expectations for the year and has been great. Given his excellent FT shooting and pretty big body, I wish he'd drive more and use contact to get to the line.
    Default

    No, Woolridge is the best player on this team.
    Default

    This is based on replacement right? He's the only starter that doesn't have a true backup at his position. So when he comes out the team looks very different than it does when any of the other starters sit, which I think plays a huge part in the replacement stats. It also shows to me that the 3 guard lineup we use when he is out is not very efficient.
    Default

    To me Kispert is a hard nut to crack. There are times when he makes baskets through traffic that are simply awesome - as if everyone else’s actions have slowed down. Then other times he drives straight into an offensive foul. He also at times seems to have his mind elsewhere. When he focuses he’s great. I feel he’s not the best but could be if he were more consistent. I feel he is continually improving and will be at his best in March.
    Default

    No. I believe Tillie is, but not by as far as Jazz thinks. This is indeed a team with 7 really good players.

