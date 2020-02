Thread: Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week

Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 11, 2020By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437The Zags are also dealing with high expectations, although they’ve managed to exceed them while going 23-2 overall and 12-1 in the West Coast Conference. GU also is ranked 15th in the nation and closing in on its fourth straight regular-season WCC title. But the Zags are on the bubble for hosting first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games at the Kennel in front of thousands of their fans.One more defeat and it’s likely they’ll drop to a No. 5 seed and hit the road, just as they did last year when injuries and two late losses to BYU took their toll.Now it’s time for this year’s edition to hit the reset button, as Gonzaga hosts San Francisco on Thursday and Santa Clara on Saturday. Win them both and they’ll clinch at least a share of the title. That seemed less important, however, than fixing what went wrong last weekend at Saint Mary’s.To hear the players and coaches, there was plenty – from lackluster perimeter defense to poor execution inside on offense. Don’t even ask whether a loss can be a good thing, as a television reporter asked Townsend on Tuesday.While the Gaels shot 9 for 17 from long range in that game, Townsend wouldn’t write it off to the other team getting hot.