Thread: Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week

Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 11, 2020By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437The Zags are also dealing with high expectations, although theyve managed to exceed them while going 23-2 overall and 12-1 in the West Coast Conference. GU also is ranked 15th in the nation and closing in on its fourth straight regular-season WCC title. But the Zags are on the bubble for hosting first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games at the Kennel in front of thousands of their fans.One more defeat and its likely theyll drop to a No. 5 seed and hit the road, just as they did last year when injuries and two late losses to BYU took their toll.Now its time for this years edition to hit the reset button, as Gonzaga hosts San Francisco on Thursday and Santa Clara on Saturday. Win them both and theyll clinch at least a share of the title. That seemed less important, however, than fixing what went wrong last weekend at Saint Marys.To hear the players and coaches, there was plenty  from lackluster perimeter defense to poor execution inside on offense. Dont even ask whether a loss can be a good thing, as a television reporter asked Townsend on Tuesday.While the Gaels shot 9 for 17 from long range in that game, Townsend wouldnt write it off to the other team getting hot.