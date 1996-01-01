Thread: Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week

Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 11, 2020
By Jim Allen
jima@spokesman.com
(509) 459-5437
The Zags are also dealing with high expectations, although theyve managed to exceed them while going 23-2 overall and 12-1 in the West Coast Conference. GU also is ranked 15th in the nation and closing in on its fourth straight regular-season WCC title. But the Zags are on the bubble for hosting first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games at the Kennel in front of thousands of their fans.
One more defeat and its likely theyll drop to a No. 5 seed and hit the road, just as they did last year when injuries and two late losses to BYU took their toll.
Now its time for this years edition to hit the reset button, as Gonzaga hosts San Francisco on Thursday and Santa Clara on Saturday. Win them both and theyll clinch at least a share of the title. That seemed less important, however, than fixing what went wrong last weekend at Saint Marys.
To hear the players and coaches, there was plenty from lackluster perimeter defense to poor execution inside on offense. Dont even ask whether a loss can be a good thing, as a television reporter asked Townsend on Tuesday.
This is a group of D-I athletes, Townsend said. You dont get here by not being competitive and not hating losing.
While the Gaels shot 9 for 17 from long range in that game, Townsend wouldnt write it off to the other team getting hot.
But did we make them take tough shots, did we contest those shots? Townsend said. And on offense, did we run our offense the way we wanted to? The answer is no. In the end, its us doing what were doing, or not doing it.