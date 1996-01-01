Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week

  Today, 08:57 PM
    ZagDad84
    Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week

    From the Spokesman-Review:

    Gonzaga women keep focus forward after losses on, off the court last week
    UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 11, 2020

    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    The Zags are also dealing with high expectations, although theyve managed to exceed them while going 23-2 overall and 12-1 in the West Coast Conference. GU also is ranked 15th in the nation and closing in on its fourth straight regular-season WCC title. But the Zags are on the bubble for hosting first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games at the Kennel in front of thousands of their fans.

    One more defeat and its likely theyll drop to a No. 5 seed and hit the road, just as they did last year when injuries and two late losses to BYU took their toll.

    Now its time for this years edition to hit the reset button, as Gonzaga hosts San Francisco on Thursday and Santa Clara on Saturday. Win them both and theyll clinch at least a share of the title. That seemed less important, however, than fixing what went wrong last weekend at Saint Marys.

    To hear the players and coaches, there was plenty  from lackluster perimeter defense to poor execution inside on offense. Dont even ask whether a loss can be a good thing, as a television reporter asked Townsend on Tuesday.

    This is a group of D-I athletes, Townsend said. You dont get here by not being competitive and not hating losing.

    While the Gaels shot 9 for 17 from long range in that game, Townsend wouldnt write it off to the other team getting hot.

    But did we make them take tough shots, did we contest those shots? Townsend said. And on offense, did we run our offense the way we wanted to? The answer is no. In the end, its us doing what were doing, or not doing it.
    Read entire article here: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...r-losses-on-o/

    ZagDad
  Today, 09:21 PM
    sylean
    sylean:

    just caught the interview on tv......Jill sounds like she will be a fantastic coach someday....just seemed to outline what they did wrong, etc.....Jesse as optimistic as always.....CLF.....could not hold backt the tears when talking about Katie.....Saturday is going to be a tear fest.....CLF did use one word to describe the feeling....in "mourning" and that pretty much describes my emotions....not for the team so much for our wonderful senior getting shorted on her college career......CLF also said the mourning has to end, and now its on to finish the season strong....
  Today, 09:36 PM
    SkipZag
    SkipZag:

    Jill is the gamer that leads by example... her comments were right where I would expect them to be. No excuses... no blame.. the team owns it.

    I’m thinking the fire will continue... just win baby.

    Go Zags!!
