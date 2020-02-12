3:30pm

#23 Creighton @ #10 Seton Hall . FS1
Xavier @ #19 Butler . CBSSN

4:00pm

#3 Kansas @ #14 West Virginia . ESPN+
Alabama @ #11 Auburn . ESPN2
Rutgers @ Ohio State . BTN

5:00pm

#5 Louisville @ Georgia Tech . ACCN

5:30pm

#18 Marquette @ #15 Villanova . FS1
Florida @ Texas A&M . SECN

6:00pm

#20 Houston @ South Florida . ESPNU
Iowa State @ Oklahoma . ESPN2
Michigan @ Northwestern . BTN

Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00212/group/50