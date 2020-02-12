-
Other Games - Wednesday - 02. 12. 20
3:30pm
#23 Creighton @ #10 Seton Hall . FS1
Xavier @ #19 Butler . CBSSN
4:00pm
#3 Kansas @ #14 West Virginia . ESPN+
Alabama @ #11 Auburn . ESPN2
Rutgers @ Ohio State . BTN
5:00pm
#5 Louisville @ Georgia Tech . ACCN
5:30pm
#18 Marquette @ #15 Villanova . FS1
Florida @ Texas A&M . SECN
6:00pm
#20 Houston @ South Florida . ESPNU
Iowa State @ Oklahoma . ESPN2
Michigan @ Northwestern . BTN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00212/group/50
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules