Thread: Who Outside the Top10 do you want to avoid?

Which non currently top 10 team would you most like to avoid, or think GU would have the hardest time beating in the tournament?
I'd be least excited to see Kentucky or Illinois.
Kentucky has their usual group of run and gun elite long athletes with offensive firepower.
Illinois played us very tough in a big game last year and are much improved with some of the same guys but two elite post players, including a super burly 7' dude. I think his matchup would be a worse version of the Petrusev/Teske game.