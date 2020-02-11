Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Who Outside the Top10 do you want to avoid?

  1. Today, 03:11 PM #1
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    964

    Default Who Outside the Top10 do you want to avoid?

    Which non currently top 10 team would you most like to avoid, or think GU would have the hardest time beating in the tournament?

    I'd be least excited to see Kentucky or Illinois.

    Kentucky has their usual group of run and gun elite long athletes with offensive firepower.
    Illinois played us very tough in a big game last year and are much improved with some of the same guys but two elite post players, including a super burly 7' dude. I think his matchup would be a worse version of the Petrusev/Teske game.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:16 PM #2
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    4,947

    Default

    “Doomed”.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:41 PM #3
    StatZag19
    StatZag19 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    86

    Default

    Texas Tech.

    They can go bother somebody else.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:44 PM #4
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    964

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag19 View Post
    Texas Tech.

    They can go bother somebody else.
    I almost wrote T-tech as well, then thought the revenge potential would be satisfying. Since the start of 2020, T-Tech has been elite. (7th overall in Kenpom in the new year)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:56 PM #5
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,233

    Default

    Penn State is sneaky good
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 03:57 PM #6
    Zags_Fanatic
    Zags_Fanatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Posts
    1,069

    Default

    Marquette, I want no part of Markus Howard
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules