For the second year in a row, a game against BYU has been extremely costly for the womens team. This time around, Katie Campbell was lost for the season due to a knee injury. Shes been a major piece all year long, and her absence was felt during Saturdays loss to the Gaels. How will Lisa Fortier fill the void she leaves and how does her absence impact the teams tournament hopes?More minutes for Kaylynne Truong and Lou Forsyth off the bench. Kayleigh Truong is moving into the starting lineup, and shes a decent enough scorer, but a true freshman and not consistent yet. The biggest impact will come on the defensive end and in leadership. Campbell is a menace on defense and neither Truong sister is there yet. They should still get a top 4 seed and play at home if they win out, but one more loss would put them in the 5-6 seed range, just like the end of last season.Yeah, luckily the Zags are deep enough to more than absorb her absence on the offensive end. As Steven said, it is the defensive end that matters. Campbell was a tenacious defender on the perimeter, and her absence was rather notable in the loss to Saint Marys yesterday. The Truong sisters are going to need to learn fast on the defensive end, because that all-important top four seed means so much in the NCAA Tournament. That is the difference between hosting the first two games in Spokane, which is just another positive factor for the women finally getting out of the second round for the first time since 2015.Either way around it, such a bummer for Campbell though. She was a great player to watch and its just crushing to see that sort of injury happen to someone in their senior year.Katie is a tough piece to lose, no matter how you look at it, and I feel awful for her. Thats a terrible way to end your collegiate career. There are options for Lisa Fortier to fill in some of that lost production, as you guys mentioned, but now Im skeptical that the womens team can avoid another loss over the remainder of conference play, It seems more likely than not, at least to me, that they will lose the opportunity to host over the first weekend of the tournament. Thats a bummer all around.The one positive is that they just got through the hardest part of their schedule. They should be able to win out in the regular season, even without Campbell. Its just a matter of winning the WCC tournament after that.