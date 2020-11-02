-
Bracketology - 2/11/2020
They have just released the latest brackets by Charlie Crème accounting for last night's UConn loss to South Carolina.
The Lady Zags have been dropped to a #4 seed in the Fort Wayne region. Other than having to travel to Fort Wayne other than Portland, I like the bracket.
Round #1 Lady Zags play IUPUI
Round #2 Lady Zags would play #5 Indiana (assuming chalk holds)
Round #3 - Sweet Sixteen - Lady Zags would have to play #1 NC State
Round #4 - Elite Eight - Lady Zags would have to play #2 Maryland or #3 Oregon State
The #5s are not too different from one another, although if Chennedy Carter is playing for Texas A&M, I would like to avoid playing them early. With the current bracket, the Lady Zags would have the easiest #1 to play if they could get to the Sweet Sixteen.
Bracket Link: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
