Other Games - Tuesday - 02. 11 .20
#13 Penn State @ Purdue . 3:30 . BTN
#12 Kentucky @ Vanderbilt . 4:00 . ESPN
Arkansas @ Tenn . 4:00 . SECN
Rhode Islnd @ #6 Dayton. 4:40 . CBSSN
Nebraska @ # 9 Maryland . 5:30 . BTN
Michigan St. @ #22 Illinois. 6:00 . ESPN
New Mexico @ #4 SDSU . 8:00 . ESPN2
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00211/group/50
