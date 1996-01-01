Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: something surprising on barttorvik...

  Today, 09:06 PM #1
    soccerdud
    soccerdud
    Default something surprising on barttorvik...

    so people reference kenpom and barttorvik quite regularly here. i was checking out the barttorvik team page, and was shocked to see that the zags currently rate #1 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency over the last 10 games. this covers pepperdine -> smc.

    obviously, this has all been in conference, and our fairly extreme length and athleticism advantage over the rest of the WCC likely makes this more pronounced-- but it seems our defense really has gotten better.

    for anyone who's curious, west virginia, virginia, and baylor are the next 3.

    oh, and no shocker-- but we're also #1 in adjusted offensive efficiency over that period.
  Today, 09:45 PM #2
    LTownZag
    Default

    Thanks soccerdud!

    Do you know what difference the two site’s formulas use? They seem to be nearly identical rankings.
  Today, 09:46 PM #3
    Reborn
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by soccerdud View Post
    so people reference kenpom and barttorvik quite regularly here. i was checking out the barttorvik team page, and was shocked to see that the zags currently rate #1 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency over the last 10 games. this covers pepperdine -> smc.

    obviously, this has all been in conference, and our fairly extreme length and athleticism advantage over the rest of the WCC likely makes this more pronounced-- but it seems our defense really has gotten better.

    for anyone who's curious, west virginia, virginia, and baylor are the next 3.

    oh, and no shocker-- but we're also #1 in adjusted offensive efficiency over that period.
    Thanks, Soccerdad. Nice work. I was unaware of that site. I am not surprised, as I think we can all see that the D is getting better and better, My guess is that they'll be down in the top 20 by the end of the Conference Tourament.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 09:48 PM #4
    soccerdud
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Thanks soccerdud!

    Do you know what difference the two site’s formulas use? They seem to be nearly identical rankings.
    my understanding is that barttorvik is an offshoot of kenpom. he initially started out by cloning kenpom's formulas several years ago, but both have continued to evolve along slightly different paths since then. but yeah, you can definitely see their common ancestry in everything from site design to the actual stats.
