Thread: something surprising on barttorvik...

Thanks, Soccerdad. Nice work. I was unaware of that site. I am not surprised, as I think we can all see that the D is getting better and better, My guess is that they'll be down in the top 20 by the end of the Conference Tourament.
so people reference kenpom and barttorvik quite regularly here. i was checking out the barttorvik team page
, and was shocked to see that the zags currently rate #1 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency over the last 10 games. this covers pepperdine -> smc.
obviously, this has all been in conference, and our fairly extreme length and athleticism advantage over the rest of the WCC likely makes this more pronounced-- but it seems our defense really has gotten better.
for anyone who's curious, west virginia, virginia, and baylor are the next 3.
oh, and no shocker-- but we're also #1 in adjusted offensive efficiency over that period.
