Thread: something surprising on barttorvik...

so people reference kenpom and barttorvik quite regularly here. i was checking out the barttorvik team page , and was shocked to see that the zags currently rate #1 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency over the last 10 games. this covers pepperdine -> smc.obviously, this has all been in conference, and our fairly extreme length and athleticism advantage over the rest of the WCC likely makes this more pronounced-- but it seems our defense really has gotten better.for anyone who's curious, west virginia, virginia, and baylor are the next 3.oh, and no shocker-- but we're also #1 in adjusted offensive efficiency over that period.