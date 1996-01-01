Thread: TIME TO VENTURE INTO NEW CHALLENGES, DONS AND BRONCOS PRESENT THAT OPPORTUNITY.

-
TIME TO VENTURE INTO NEW CHALLENGES, DONS AND BRONCOS PRESENT THAT OPPORTUNITY.
Its time to teach the full court press to a new generation of players. That right I'm talking about Kayleigh and Kaylynn Truong.
The Dons present that opportunity more than any other team in the WCC. Simply put their only ball handler is out injured. Imagine your best ball handler being Louise and often is might even be Jenn and Leeanne bringing the ball up the court. Can they dribble the ball up the court if not tested sure anyone can. Anytime a full court press is put in against the Dons it turns into turnovers or 10 second violations.
Our staple for many years now has been the full court press and the trap think Jazzy Redmond, Elle Tinkle, Keanna Albanez, Haiden Palmer, and the list goes on and on. Its time to bring the Truong twins into the ZAG tradition specialty. Against the Dons I would full court press the whole first half with (one Truong, & Jessie), or (two Truongs). Why did I choose the Truong twins because if they poke the ball away they can react and get that ball etc.
Jenn or Leeanne Wirth or Melody should not be used in a full court press.
Louise she should be a fast runner or quick (per CLF her Freshman Year), just don't seem to have the reaction time to respond after poking a ball away, she just watchs it. Also Louise has a higher tendency to foul.
I would have Jill in the more half court area where she could move across to help.
Bottom line the Dons are extremely vunerable to the full court press heard that from their own broadcaster. Nows the time to work on using the full court press its time for the Truongs to grow into the Zag tradition of full court press it will be their job big time next year no Jessie or Katie. Now is the time to learn.
Perhaps CLF can develop Louise like she did Katie, certainly would love to see her as part of traps in the future, but thats all on CLF.
Now lets talk about our 1st opponent SF the Dons have been improving. By far their most improved player is #34 Vigil (5'10") a transfer Sophomore. This week #34 Vigil was named WCC player of the
week. In Vigil #34 last 2 games respectively she was 7-10 FG & 7-14 FG. In Vigil #34 last game she was also 13-15 at the free throw line. What does that tell you Vigil loves taking it to the hoop.
The Dons have 2 other weapons #00 Williams (6'0") averaging 14.8 Pts and 9 rebounds a game and #13 Hoskova (5'10) averaging 14.8 Pts a game, 37% on 3 pointers.
Part II 2nd game of the week against the Broncos very limited roster only two players stickup to me.
#11 Tia Hay (5'7") is back from her injury 2 games ago she was 9-17 FG and 5-9 on 3 pointers.
#25 Emily Wolph (5'5") most improved last 3 games she has scored 17,10, and 24 points. Last game 6-9 on 3 pointers.
I would also do a full court press against the Broncos in the 1st half, did you notice the size of these two guards perfect match up.
