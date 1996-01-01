Thread: A new era

It is an extremely tough balance.
One and dones don't help the development of your program. They are here and then they are gone. Almost better to have very high four star players who are going to stick it out for at least two years, especially the Bigs. Look the other one and done schools like Kentucky, Duke and NC and you name it, rarely win the NCAA's. Yes I know UNC beat us for the Natl Championship and they probably fall in the rarely category. The present model we have is really good. Mix high four star recruits with excellent foreign talent and then senior transfers and we have had a consistent winner. Why change???
I think that one star one and done a year, and then the high fours you discuss might be as close as we can get.
TBH, that's kind of what we've been doing a little bit with the Euros coming that are mostly 4s or so just wanting that one year to polish, one to shine, and then go. We have only had one 5 star and he was a one and done, it seemed to work fine.
But yes, it is tough.
