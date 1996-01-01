Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: A new era

  Today, 01:58 PM #1
    FlyZag's Avatar
FlyZag
    FlyZag
    FlyZag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    887

    Default A new era

    This probably belongs in the whelping box, but since it's not about any one specific recruit, I'm posting here. Feel free to move.

    A new era in Gonzaga basketball. A quick glance at 247 and we have 5 (FIVE) top 50 kids for 2021, who have already been on campus for a visit or have one scheduled.

    #2) Chet Holmgren - here for Craziness in the Kennel (with Suggs)
    #4) Paulo Banchero - Visited in Jan. 2020
    #12) Nathan Bittle - Visited 1/24/20
    #30) Peyton Watson - Scheduled visit this month
    #42) Hunter Sallis - Scheduled visit.

    This absolutely blows my mind. It wasn't that long ago when we would only have a few top 100 kids interested in Gonzaga. FIVE in the top 50. CRAZY.

    Hats off to the coaching staff. We continue to just keep getting better.
  Today, 02:11 PM #2
sheps001
    sheps001
    sheps001 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Posts
    190

    Default

    One and dones don't help the development of your program. They are here and then they are gone. Almost better to have very high four star players who are going to stick it out for at least two years, especially the Bigs. Look the other one and done schools like Kentucky, Duke and NC and you name it, rarely win the NCAA's. Yes I know UNC beat us for the Natl Championship and they probably fall in the rarely category. The present model we have is really good. Mix high four star recruits with excellent foreign talent and then senior transfers and we have had a consistent winner. Why change???
  Today, 02:22 PM #3
ZagNut08
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,576

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sheps001 View Post
    One and dones don't help the development of your program. They are here and then they are gone. Almost better to have very high four star players who are going to stick it out for at least two years, especially the Bigs. Look the other one and done schools like Kentucky, Duke and NC and you name it, rarely win the NCAA's. Yes I know UNC beat us for the Natl Championship and they probably fall in the rarely category. The present model we have is really good. Mix high four star recruits with excellent foreign talent and then senior transfers and we have had a consistent winner. Why change???
    Senior transfers are essentially a one and done.

    Also, if not for foul Collins getting in foul trouble, many say our one and done would have helped us win our first championship. I think a team built only of one and dones is tricky (kentucky), but you need to have some top 50 guys mixed in to consistently compete for a title.

    The why change argument is why so many businesses, etc die. You need to change and adapt. Is our foreign recruiting due to our brand, or does it disappear if Tommy leaves or retires some day? We need to have a well rounded approach, we can't just be like St. Marys who for so long relied on the Aussie pipeline without getting local talent. It brought them some strong years, but not sustainable.
  Today, 02:24 PM #4
DixieZag
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,188

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sheps001 View Post
    One and dones don't help the development of your program. They are here and then they are gone. Almost better to have very high four star players who are going to stick it out for at least two years, especially the Bigs. Look the other one and done schools like Kentucky, Duke and NC and you name it, rarely win the NCAA's. Yes I know UNC beat us for the Natl Championship and they probably fall in the rarely category. The present model we have is really good. Mix high four star recruits with excellent foreign talent and then senior transfers and we have had a consistent winner. Why change???
    It is an extremely tough balance.

    I think that one star one and done a year, and then the high fours you discuss might be as close as we can get.

    TBH, that's kind of what we've been doing a little bit with the Euros coming that are mostly 4s or so just wanting that one year to polish, one to shine, and then go. We have only had one 5 star and he was a one and done, it seemed to work fine.

    But yes, it is tough.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 02:27 PM #5
MDABE80
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,176

    Default

    Under emergency conditions when 4 top scorers left last year, Few did a mighty job. We're in an era and culture now that has upended tradition based on money. One and dones such as senior transfers have done well here. think where we
    d be without Woolridge and Admon. But as freshman who are marked as one and done, I'd rather have kids to develop but also had lots of talent. That's just me though.
  Today, 02:29 PM #6
krozman
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,478

    Default

    Even if we got all 5, there is a supporting cast that is clearly not going to be one and done, and a couple of them probably don't immediately develop into a lottery pick who stay another year for their own benefit. I think we shouldn't fear good talent being interested in our program. All I would fear is a Lonzo ball personality type.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  Today, 02:39 PM #7
scrooner
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    962

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    we can't just be like St. Marys who for so long relied on the Aussie pipeline without getting local talent. It brought them some strong years, but not sustainable.
    It's my understanding that Eran Ganot was their assistant doing the recruiting in Australia, and he's now coaching at Hawaii, where they are starting to pick away at St. Mary's pipeline.
  Today, 02:47 PM #8
Unbiased
    Unbiased
    Unbiased is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    324

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sheps001 View Post
    One and dones don't help the development of your program. They are here and then they are gone. Almost better to have very high four star players who are going to stick it out for at least two years, especially the Bigs. Look the other one and done schools like Kentucky, Duke and NC and you name it, rarely win the NCAA's. Yes I know UNC beat us for the Natl Championship and they probably fall in the rarely category. The present model we have is really good. Mix high four star recruits with excellent foreign talent and then senior transfers and we have had a consistent winner. Why change???

    You are spot on.
    Think UDub
  Today, 02:52 PM #9
hockeyzag
    hockeyzag's Avatar
    hockeyzag
    hockeyzag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    San Diego, CA
    Posts
    806

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    It's my understanding that Eran Ganot was their assistant doing the recruiting in Australia, and he's now coaching at Hawaii, where they are starting to pick away at St. Mary's pipeline.
    That's some pretty big information. Would be interesting to see what St. Mary's would do if that pipeline were to dry up.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
  Today, 02:53 PM #10
bdmiller7
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    600

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sheps001 View Post
    One and dones don't help the development of your program. They are here and then they are gone. Almost better to have very high four star players who are going to stick it out for at least two years, especially the Bigs. Look the other one and done schools like Kentucky, Duke and NC and you name it, rarely win the NCAA's. Yes I know UNC beat us for the Natl Championship and they probably fall in the rarely category. The present model we have is really good. Mix high four star recruits with excellent foreign talent and then senior transfers and we have had a consistent winner. Why change???
    The 2 schools built on one and done are Duke and Kentucky, they have each won a title that way, and both have had some disappointing years. UNC has not been built around the one and done, they have had some here and there, but for the most part four year players. The year they beat GU in the championship they started 2 seniors and 3 juniors with only 1 freshman playing double digit minutes. The best teams for the last several years seem to have a mix of veterans and top freshman. In the last 4 years 4 freshman have started the national championship out of 40. I think GU is doing it the right way, a mix of freshmen, upper classmen, foreign prospects, and transfers who just want to win.
  Today, 02:59 PM #11
bdmiller7
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    600

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    Senior transfers are essentially a one and done.

    Also, if not for foul Collins getting in foul trouble, many say our one and done would have helped us win our first championship. I think a team built only of one and dones is tricky (kentucky), but you need to have some top 50 guys mixed in to consistently compete for a title.

    The why change argument is why so many businesses, etc die. You need to change and adapt. Is our foreign recruiting due to our brand, or does it disappear if Tommy leaves or retires some day? We need to have a well rounded approach, we can't just be like St. Marys who for so long relied on the Aussie pipeline without getting local talent. It brought them some strong years, but not sustainable.
    I dont consider transfers the same as a one and done freshman. A lot of one and dones are there for 8 months because the NBA won't let them go straight from high school. They dont care about school and aren't really into team ball. Grad transfers have played college ball 3 years, graduated, and are looking to further their education and basketball development, and maybe having a winning experience they havent had.
  Today, 03:21 PM #12
dan71w
    dan71w
    dan71w is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    361

    Default

    Just my opinion, but one and dones are not good for college BB. Scholarships should be for 2+ year students. kids that want to go straight to pro, have no reason stealing a scholarship it is a waist of money and resources. Any school that rely upon them are forgetting that there job is to educate. not to funnel into NBA, or any other sport.
    a team of seniors is much more endearing to a fan base, than a team full of forgettable players because they did not stay long to develop.
    college=education
  Today, 03:24 PM #13
CB4
    CB4
    CB4 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Posts
    826

    Default

    Gonzaga isnt likely to have a one and done program. 2-3 per year would be fine as long as we also have guys like Kispert, Tillie, Clarke, Hachimura.

    The one and done schools that fail (UW) are ones that make recruiting promises to get those players. Collins was under no impression that the program would hype him and make him the primary scorer. He was a great addition.
  Today, 03:44 PM #14
zagfan08
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    559

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FlyZag View Post
    This probably belongs in the whelping box, but since it's not about any one specific recruit, I'm posting here. Feel free to move.

    A new era in Gonzaga basketball. A quick glance at 247 and we have 5 (FIVE) top 50 kids for 2021, who have already been on campus for a visit or have one scheduled.

    #2) Chet Holmgren - here for Craziness in the Kennel (with Suggs)
    #4) Paulo Banchero - Visited in Jan. 2020
    #12) Nathan Bittle - Visited 1/24/20
    #30) Peyton Watson - Scheduled visit this month
    #42) Hunter Sallis - Scheduled visit.

    This absolutely blows my mind. It wasn't that long ago when we would only have a few top 100 kids interested in Gonzaga. FIVE in the top 50. CRAZY.

    Hats off to the coaching staff. We continue to just keep getting better.

    Rivals has all 5 in the top 20. As for one and dones, I’m pretty confident we could make that work.
