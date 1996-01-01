Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: It's about time - Adam Morrison

    Default It's about time - Adam Morrison

    https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...Vjf6PPvH5FJKmE
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
    For myself Ammo was as exciting if not the most exciting player I've seen in a Zag Uni. He could take over a game and played with fire in his belly. Had he been taken by the right team in NBA I think he'd still be playing and would have been an All Star at some point. Bad luck of the draws and timing of his injury.
    More than well deserved IMHO>
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
    Michael Jordan has been a disaster as a GM/owner.
    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...Honor-for-AMMO
