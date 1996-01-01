Looking ahead at this week (Feb 10-Feb 14-2020).
It's kind of been hard to let the joy of that victory over St Mary's go, but it's time to move on. This is a great week for the Zags as they will be able to heal up some. And they really need this. Our schedule this year has been so awesome. Just when we need a break to heal up we get one. Only one game this week @ Pepperdine. It's going to be a really tough game but it's the only game we have this week and that will help. Pepperdine is the team who has given us the biggest problem in conference so far; so we know it's going to be a tough game up there at their place. They have a guard named Ross who is really good, and he did hurt us when we played them. He got 24 points. They have a forward named Edwards who did well against us too. He got 14. they had 4 players in double figures; so they are good.
For me this will be a game to measure our progress. Pepperdine was our 2nd conference game, and honestly we didn't play all that well. We shot the ball poorly. I think around 25% from the 3 point line, and our foul shooting was like 67%. And our defense was certainly not where it is now. Zags won that game, by the way by 75-70. So hopefully, our offense has improved also. I know Timme will be more of a force to reckon with.
I'm really glad we only have one game this week. Not only because of an opportunity to heal up some, but also because Pepperdine is so good. We should not have any distractions at all this week. Mark Few also does a great job when he and his staff have time to prepare for a game. I'm anxious to see how we guard Ross. Most likely it's going to be a very long week, but its going to be for our boys.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!