Top-25 Games for the Week of 2/10 - 2/16/2020
Here are the Top-25 games for the week of 2/10 - 2/16/2020.
The week starts off with the week's biggest game. #1 South Carolina hosts #4 UConn. Dawn Staley has never beaten Geno. This year is her chance. Geno is already on the projected #2 line. UConn got a big break this week when #5 Louisville and #6 Stanford lost. If UConn loses this game, watch for NC State, Miss. State and UCLA, as all will have further chances to improve their standings.
Monday - 2/10/2020
#4 UConn (20-2, 10-0 away) vs #1 South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 Home) in Columbia, SC @ 4:00 PM PT on ESPN2
Michigan State (11-11, 4-7 Big Ten) vs #21 Northwestern (19-3, 9-2 Big Ten) in Evanston, IL @ 6:00 PM PT on BTN
Tuesday - 2/11/2020
No Top-25 Games Today
Wednesday - 2/13/2020
TCU (17-4, 8-2 Big 12) vs #2 Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) in Waco, TX @ 5:00 PM PT on ESPN+
Rest of the games will be posted later in the week.
ZagDad
