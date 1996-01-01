-
Is this the most under the radar Top Zag team we have had or are we spoiled?
25 and 1. #2 in the AP and #1 seed in the West.
This team is really good and so far has over shot my expectations besides obviously March Madness. The buzz around my area in Spokane is more like "this is normal for zags now and all about march" more then stepping back and loving the whole season. Have we grown accustomed to 25 plus win seasons now and top ratings that it has become March madness elite 8 or bust?
I mean we do have people that are loving every second of the season and team but i feel like watching the kennel club and some fans talking that we have became greedy. Yes, i as well expect deep runs in march now with the players we get and Few. Yes, we will be upset one of the seasons early in march and it will be meltdown around Spokane and on this board. However, I feel with this team its getting slept on.
Thoughts?
Love the zags for life
