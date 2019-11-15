Thread: Zag Individual Stats within the WCC

-
Zag Individual Stats within the WCC
Where Zags rank within the conference for various stats (WCC Games Only)
Scoring: Leader: Jordan Ford - SMC - 21.2
7. Petrusev 17.4
11. Tillie 14.6
14. Kispert 13.2
21. Gilder 11.3
23. Ayayi . 10.9
23. Timme 10.9
Rebounding; Leader: Jahlil Tripp - PAC - 9.9
3. Petrusev . 7.7
8. Timme . 6.3
18. Ayayi . 5.3
19. Tillie . 5.1
Field Goal Pct: Leader : Kolby Lee -BYU - .673
2. Timme - .667
4. Petrusev - .612
8. Tillie - .543
9. Woolridge - .532
13. Ayayi - .524
Assists Per Game: Leader: Colbey Ross - PEP - 7.2
5. Woolridge - 4.1
12. Ayayi - 2.6
14. Kispert - 2.5
Free Throw % : Leader - Keshawn Justice - SCU - .909
5. Kispert - .824
8. Gilder - .791
Steals: Leader Chase Adams - POR - 26 / 2.4
3. Gilder - 19 / 1.7
8. Woolridge - 16 / 1.5
8. Ayayi - 16 / 1.5
3PT FG % - Leader - Alex Barcello - BYU - .571
5. Kispert - .446
8. Tillie - .429
3PT FG Made - Leader: Jake Toolson - BYU - 35
3. Kispert - 25
12. Tillie - 15
Blocked Shots - Leader: James Hampshire - PAC - 19 / 1.9
2. Timme - 18 / 1.6
4. Tillie - 13 / 1.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio - Leader: Jake Toolson - BYU - 49 / 18 / 2.7
3. Woolridge - 45 / 18 / 2.5
Complete WCC Stats: https://wccsports.com/documents/2019..._WCC_Stats.pdf
