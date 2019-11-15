Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Zag Individual Stats within the WCC

  1. Today, 02:12 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,694

    Default Zag Individual Stats within the WCC

    Where Zags rank within the conference for various stats (WCC Games Only)

    Scoring: Leader: Jordan Ford - SMC - 21.2

    7. Petrusev 17.4
    11. Tillie 14.6
    14. Kispert 13.2
    21. Gilder 11.3
    23. Ayayi . 10.9
    23. Timme 10.9

    Rebounding; Leader: Jahlil Tripp - PAC - 9.9

    3. Petrusev . 7.7
    8. Timme . 6.3
    18. Ayayi . 5.3
    19. Tillie . 5.1

    Field Goal Pct: Leader : Kolby Lee -BYU - .673

    2. Timme - .667
    4. Petrusev - .612
    8. Tillie - .543
    9. Woolridge - .532
    13. Ayayi - .524

    Assists Per Game: Leader: Colbey Ross - PEP - 7.2

    5. Woolridge - 4.1
    12. Ayayi - 2.6
    14. Kispert - 2.5

    Free Throw % : Leader - Keshawn Justice - SCU - .909

    5. Kispert - .824
    8. Gilder - .791

    Steals: Leader Chase Adams - POR - 26 / 2.4

    3. Gilder - 19 / 1.7
    8. Woolridge - 16 / 1.5
    8. Ayayi - 16 / 1.5

    3PT FG % - Leader - Alex Barcello - BYU - .571

    5. Kispert - .446
    8. Tillie - .429

    3PT FG Made - Leader: Jake Toolson - BYU - 35

    3. Kispert - 25
    12. Tillie - 15

    Blocked Shots - Leader: James Hampshire - PAC - 19 / 1.9

    2. Timme - 18 / 1.6
    4. Tillie - 13 / 1.4

    Assist/Turnover Ratio - Leader: Jake Toolson - BYU - 49 / 18 / 2.7

    3. Woolridge - 45 / 18 / 2.5

    Complete WCC Stats: https://wccsports.com/documents/2019..._WCC_Stats.pdf
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:32 PM #2
    zag67
    zag67 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    2,753

    Default

    thx Fun stat
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules