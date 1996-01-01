Thread: Petrusev and Serial Injustice

Petrusev is following in the path of Josh Perkins it seems to me. Their first couple of years almost every call that went against them drew looks of injustice, looking at or talking to the ref about it. Making faces. Last night Petro was so upset somebody didn't throw the ball to him he turned and walked away from the play. I like the fact that both of them cared so much for injustice, and their feelings of indignance, justice is a good thing.
However, it can coast a player their concentration in not getting their mind set to "moving on' quickly enough. Josh outgrew this and I think Petro is also.