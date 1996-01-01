Results 1 to 19 of 19

Thread: Petrusev and Serial Injustice

  1. Today, 09:03 AM #1
    ZagsGoZags
    Default Petrusev and Serial Injustice

    Petrusev is following in the path of Josh Perkins it seems to me. Their first couple of years almost every call that went against them drew looks of injustice, looking at or talking to the ref about it. Making faces. Last night Petro was so upset somebody didn't throw the ball to him he turned and walked away from the play. I like the fact that both of them cared so much for injustice, and their feelings of indignance, justice is a good thing.
    However, it can coast a player their concentration in not getting their mind set to "moving on' quickly enough. Josh outgrew this and I think Petro is also.
  2. Today, 09:09 AM #2
    LTownZag
    Default

    Josh may have complained to the refs or had some personal insecurity or emotional maturity issues, but wasn't he a consummate team guy and unselfish to a fault? (Evidenced by comments from past teammates) whereas Petro's glaringly bad play last night wasn't ref related, but explicitly team related?
  3. Today, 09:13 AM #3
    NEC26
    Default

    Huh interesting take on viewing complaining after every call non-call somehow as commendable. For most that is looked at as immaturity and a detriment. Shoot I see it in every game by almost every player after almost every play. EVERY CALL IS WRONG and a TOTAL INJUSTICE! For every player on either side no less. Seems to me there is a lack of instruction from parents and coaches that in life you won't get every call go just the way you see it. I find this trend incredibly petulant and annoying just play the game please!
  4. Today, 09:14 AM #4
    Default

    It's not like he was going to hit someone with a chair. Learn from it and move on.

    He was fine as the game ended. The kid's what, 19?
  5. Today, 09:23 AM #5
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Josh may have complained to the refs or had some personal insecurity or emotional maturity issues, but wasn't he a consummate team guy and unselfish to a fault? (Evidenced by comments from past teammates) whereas Petro's glaringly bad play last night wasn't ref related, but explicitly team related?
    Perfect. And Josh, I say again, was the most unselfish GU player in last 20 years.
  6. Today, 09:28 AM #6
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Perfect. And Josh, I say again, was the most unselfish GU player in last 20 years.
    How anyone could classify the all-time leader in assists as "selfish" is beyond me. Perhaps LTown was being facetious...again.

    Our family loves Josh, except when he "stole" Big D's hat...lol.

  7. Today, 09:30 AM #7
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    How anyone could classify the all-time leader in assists as "selfish" is beyond me. Perhaps LTown was being facetious...again.

    Our family loves Josh, except when he "stole" Big D's hat...lol.

    Tex - read more slowly. Or after more coffee.
  8. Today, 09:31 AM #8
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    Tex - read more slowly. Or after more coffee.
    Oops, my apologies. Trouble is, I've already had my two cups for the day...lol.
  9. Today, 09:32 AM #9
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Oops, my apologies. Trouble is, I've already had my two cups for the day...lol.
    Something stronger, perhaps.
  10. Today, 09:33 AM #10
    Default

    Good thing that happened in a blowout. It shouldn’t matter how frustrated you are about not getting the ball, you never quit playing. Don’t turn your back on the play. Could Timme have made the entry pass? Yes, but it was only open for a second. I think the coaches and Petrol will sort this out.
  11. Today, 09:35 AM #11
    Default

    While I love to see the passion that Petrusev plays with, seeing him take out his frustration on the court by turning his back on a play is a little worrisome to me. Coaches pulled him out - and hopefully that was a good teaching moment for him.
  12. Today, 09:44 AM #12
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Something stronger, perhaps.
    That will have to wait for this afternoon. My niece is having her birthday party at Cheesecake Factory, not one of my favorite places. Her mom is habitually late, to the point where I suggest if an event is scheduled for 4 PM, you tell her it's 3 PM, and she'll be late anyway.

    I'll probably opt for a glass or two of red. My wine tastes have changed greatly over the past five years, or so. Where I once favored Riesling (from living in Germany years ago), I've turned to reds like Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc. When it comes to beer, pilsener remains my choice, with bock beer a close second.
  13. Today, 09:50 AM #13
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    That will have to wait for this afternoon. My niece is having her birthday party at Cheesecake Factory, not one of my favorite places. Her mom is habitually late, to the point where I suggest if an event is scheduled for 4 PM, you tell her it's 3 PM, and she'll be late anyway.

    I'll probably opt for a glass or two of red. My wine tastes have changed greatly over the past five years, or so. Where I once favored Riesling (from living in Germany years ago), I've turned to reds like Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc. When it comes to beer, pilsener remains my choice, with bock beer a close second.
    TMI
  14. Today, 10:23 AM #14
    Default

    I'm sure Petrol will be fine. He had a lapse of judgement, but luckily, it was in a blowout game. I don't see him making the same mistake again.
  15. Today, 10:33 AM #15
    Default

    You can call it a lapse of judgement or injustice, but come on...…..The team comes first. He misses a potential rebound and a put back on a missed shot. Surprised since he's such a "stats" man he wouldn't have "judged" that was an opportunity than to act like a 9-year-old.
  16. Today, 10:38 AM #16
    Default

    There are hundreds of programs where that kind of behavior would not even be a blip. Gonzaga, thank the lord, is NOT one of them.
  17. Today, 10:45 AM #17
    Default

    We don’t know what was in his mind at the time. It could be anything. I wouldn’t spend a lot of time on this one event. I hope we keep him for another year... I have my doubts though. Let’s hope he loves it here. Loves it enough to stay.
  18. Today, 10:48 AM #18
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    We don’t know what was in his mind at the time. It could be anything. I wouldn’t spend a lot of time on this one event. I hope we keep him for another year... I have my doubts though. Let’s hope he loves it here. Loves it enough to stay.
    What does the little cardiologist inside you say, Doc?
  19. Today, 10:49 AM #19
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    What does the little cardiologist inside you say, Doc?
    Have a heart!
