Thread: Rotation Question

It is tough to get Gilder off the court at this point. Ayayi peaked when we needed him and he has certainly come back down a bit. Joel has a chance to be one of the top players in america next year with another great summer of work but he is not a pro right now. With that being said, our bench changes games when they enter at the 15min mark of the first half. Gilder has excelled in this role. Although I believe he would impact as a starter as well, I don’t see change being made this late in the year. As mentioned above, everyone (except Woolrodge) essentially plays the same minutes so it really doesn’t matter. What matters is who finishes the game and presume Gilder would be part of that group if we are ever in a close game at the end (which is a rarity).