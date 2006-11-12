Thread: Rotation Question

Do we see Gilder back in the starting line-up? or is this a "don't mess with what's working situation" and Gilder plays starter minutes off the bench a la Collins.
My comment is do not mess with it
With Corey, Admond, Josh, and Gilder, I think that the coaches just have to find the 3 that are doing best that night and ride them. Then if our bigs get it foul trouble, all 4 may play together some nights against certain teams where a small lineup is best.
I'm for the status quo. Strangely enough, there aren't enough minutes for the seven in the rotation as it is. All seven deserve as many minutes as they get and there is literally no drop off when they rotate off the bench.
It is tough to get Gilder off the court at this point. Ayayi peaked when we needed him and he has certainly come back down a bit. Joel has a chance to be one of the top players in america next year with another great summer of work but he is not a pro right now. With that being said, our bench changes games when they enter at the 15min mark of the first half. Gilder has excelled in this role. Although I believe he would impact as a starter as well, I dont see change being made this late in the year. As mentioned above, everyone (except Woolrodge) essentially plays the same minutes so it really doesnt matter. What matters is who finishes the game and presume Gilder would be part of that group if we are ever in a close game at the end (which is a rarity).
Gilder averaging 25.x per game in conference, Ayayi averaging 29.x, but that 4 minute gap looks to be closing.
I don't know that it matters who starts for any reason - one I could think of would be: does either Ayayi or Gilder work better as a compliment to Timme? Maybe no difference their either, but maybe it's nice to have an experienced senior leader with NCAA tourney experience paired up with a freshman big who might be more mistake prone. (though I do think Timme's poise and awareness is very good for a freshman).
In late game foul situation where freethrows might be crucial, it is nice to see Woolridge is shooting FTs at 74% since conference play began (11 games).
I agree, it matters who's on the court at the end of the game, and Admon is a veteran who is a great FT shooter at crunch time.