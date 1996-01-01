Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: A real forward thinker on the BYU Board

    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Perhaps when he is ready to level the playing field and do away with 'Missions'. Only 18-22 year olds competing. LOL
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
    Wow...just wow
    Makes a good case for staying off other team’s message boards. NO offense intended
    Probably still uses a rotary dial wall-mounted white telephone on a party-line serviced by "Ma Bell". (You can look it up!)
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
    To be fair it was just one moron and everyone else trashed him.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    It's some low-rent thinking.

    If universities must only enroll students (or only allow some of their enrolled students to play sports) who lived during their childhoods within "X" miles or from "x" nearby states geographically proximal to the school, then the schools adjacent to the big population bases will always have a vast advantage in sports over those not near larger populations.

    Should we make the same rules for professional sports teams? Sorry Utah Jazz and Trail Blazers...
