Thread: 2/8/20 Zags are #2 on Kenpom,

2/8/20 Zags are #2 on Kenpom,

    And they are now at 35 on defensive efficiency. Great. They droped like 15 places on D. Good to see them at #2 as they leapfrogged Baylor and Duke. That makes me smile.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    +1.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    I was curious how much one game could affect this, and it's pretty dramatic. They moved up from 93.8 to 94.1 last game (if memory serves), and have dropped down to 93.2. The I think the Zags were tied with Dayton offensively the past two games or so, and now are at 120.8, to Dayton's 119.5.
