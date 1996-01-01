Thread: Zags @ Gaels Post Game Media

Results 1 to 5 of 5

    Default Zags @ Gaels Post Game Media

    The Slipper Still Fits: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/gon...0-road-victory

    It wasnt just a dominant display on one end of the floor however, as Gonzagas defense executed its game plan to perfection and disrupted SMCs offense which entered the game ranked 11th in KenPoms offensive efficiency rankings. With the Zags taking away all of SMCs offensive actions, the Gaels were forced to resort to isolation basketball depending solely on Jordan Ford and Malik Fitts. Those guys are good, and they got their buckets, but the two of them cant keep up with seven Zags.
    AP Wire Story: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401175272

    The loss was the most lopsided at home in coach Randy Bennett's 19 seasons, topping a 28-point defeat to Gonzaga in 2014. The last time the Gaels lost by more points here came in a 102-48 defeat to the Bulldogs during a 2-27 season in 2001.

    The Zags took control with a 22-2 run in the first half. They held the Gaels without a basket for a span of more than seven minutes and missed only one shot of their own in the first 12:35. Even that miss turned into a basket with Timme getting the rebound and putback on a missed shot by Corey Kispert
    Several interesting facts here, including the worst home loss for SMC in 19 years and most lopsided home loss in Bennett's 19 years:

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401175272
    The the CBS Sports Network daily wrap up show, Seth Davis and Jon Rothstein were effusive in their praise of GU's offensive balance.

    FWIW, etc.
    Some stories from the Spokesman:

    TV Take: West Coast Conference’s premier showcase between Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s draws best ESPN duo in the West

    Gonzaga’s rivalry with Saint Mary’s is the best on the West Coast these days. So it’s appropriate ESPN put its best West Coast-based announcing crew on Saturday night’s game from Moraga, California.

    As good as the Zags played, and they did, dominating on offense and defense in winning 90-60, the pair of Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham, was just as good.
    Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Gaels
