Thread: Zags @ Gaels Post Game Media

Some stories from the Spokesman:
TV Take: West Coast Conference’s premier showcase between Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s draws best ESPN duo in the West
Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Gaels
Gonzaga’s rivalry with Saint Mary’s is the best on the West Coast these days. So it’s appropriate ESPN put its best West Coast-based announcing crew on Saturday night’s game from Moraga, California.
As good as the Zags played, and they did, dominating on offense and defense in winning 90-60, the pair of Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham, was just as good.
