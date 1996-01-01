Thread: Gonzaga vs St Marys Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 90
St Mary's 60
I had a sneaky feeling the Zags were going to be ready for this one, and they sure were. They just played awesome, especially the first half when the Zags were up 53 to 26. Kispert hit a three at the buzzer. They shot close to 80% in the first half. I mean it was unreal. It really was. To start the game off the Zags made 14 of their first 15 shots. Including a few 3's. They just couldn't miss. They played slower the second half, but continued to play real good defense.
The Zags played really awesome D imo. I"m sure some will argue that (I wonder who). Zags held Fitts scoreless the second half. He played pretty well the first half and led St Mary's with 12. Overall we guarded Ford pretty well, but he did hurt us some, but not enough to make a difference. St Mary's, as I thought just could not guard the Zags.
Our post players absolutely killed them. Again Timme led them with 20 and 10, Petrusev had 18 and 10 and Killian Tillie had 19 and made 3-5 three pointers. KIspert had ten and was 2-4 from behind the 3 point line. The Zags shot 67% for the game, and shot 53% from behind the arc. Finally they shot 72% from the foul line, 10-14.
I guess the best way to describe this game is that I was in shock. We LOOKED SO GOOD. Both on offense and defense. Our defense in the first half was SOOOOOO good. It was beautiful to watch. St Mary's missed every 3 point attempt the first half, but managed to hit some in the second. I loved how patient our guards were, as they really were trying to get the ball into the post most of the night. Woolridge did score 11 and made some beautiful drives with very tricky shots. Gilder only scored 7, but shot 2-4 and made a 3. Ayayi was so focused on playing his role of being a very good passer. I love how unselfish are guards are, and when they need to they follow the game play. It was obvious that the plan was to feed the post players, and for the guards to focus on passing, rebounding and defense. Gilder is just sooooo tough. I talked about how well he guarded that good player the other night, and it was a repeat tonight. Fitts was just so ineffective that second half. He's a good player, but the Zags had a good plan. AND honestly, they had a great defensive plan all night long. The only player who is hurting us is Petrusev. I hope he somehow figures it all out defensively.
I'm pretty happy. Unbelievable win. I hope everyone is happy. I know that ZAG NATION is ecstatic...Hey we just beat St Mary's by 30 in their gym. What? Yep! It's true. Thirty point thrashing. I wonder what some of the fans here are thinking>
