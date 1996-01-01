Thread: Gonzaga vs St Marys Post Game thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by Zag_Dad Originally Posted by

So hard for me not to wander back over to GIAG and check in with their fan who claimed Zags were exposed by USF. He used that game to conclude that Zags are a fraud this year. I’ll wait till my beer buzz and victory euphoria wear off before I decide whether I should reply.



Great game tonight. I expect BYU in Provo to be much more of a challenge





GO ZAGS