Thread: Gonzaga vs St Marys Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga vs St Marys Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga vs St Marys Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 90
    St Mary's 60

    I had a sneaky feeling the Zags were going to be ready for this one, and they sure were. They just played awesome, especially the first half when the Zags were up 53 to 26. Kispert hit a three at the buzzer. They shot close to 80% in the first half. I mean it was unreal. It really was. To start the game off the Zags made 14 of their first 15 shots. Including a few 3's. They just couldn't miss. They played slower the second half, but continued to play real good defense.

    The Zags played really awesome D imo. I"m sure some will argue that (I wonder who). Zags held Fitts scoreless the second half. He played pretty well the first half and led St Mary's with 12. Overall we guarded Ford pretty well, but he did hurt us some, but not enough to make a difference. St Mary's, as I thought just could not guard the Zags.

    Our post players absolutely killed them. Again Timme led them with 20 and 10, Petrusev had 18 and 10 and Killian Tillie had 19 and made 3-5 three pointers. KIspert had ten and was 2-4 from behind the 3 point line. The Zags shot 67% for the game, and shot 53% from behind the arc. Finally they shot 72% from the foul line, 10-14.

    I guess the best way to describe this game is that I was in shock. We LOOKED SO GOOD. Both on offense and defense. Our defense in the first half was SOOOOOO good. It was beautiful to watch. St Mary's missed every 3 point attempt the first half, but managed to hit some in the second. I loved how patient our guards were, as they really were trying to get the ball into the post most of the night. Woolridge did score 11 and made some beautiful drives with very tricky shots. Gilder only scored 7, but shot 2-4 and made a 3. Ayayi was so focused on playing his role of being a very good passer. I love how unselfish are guards are, and when they need to they follow the game play. It was obvious that the plan was to feed the post players, and for the guards to focus on passing, rebounding and defense. Gilder is just sooooo tough. I talked about how well he guarded that good player the other night, and it was a repeat tonight. Fitts was just so ineffective that second half. He's a good player, but the Zags had a good plan. AND honestly, they had a great defensive plan all night long. The only player who is hurting us is Petrusev. I hope he somehow figures it all out defensively.

    I'm pretty happy. Unbelievable win. I hope everyone is happy. I know that ZAG NATION is ecstatic...Hey we just beat St Mary's by 30 in their gym. What? Yep! It's true. Thirty point thrashing. I wonder what some of the fans here are thinking>

    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    The Zags were pretty good.

    **Negative comment ahead*** Mark Few has said that Petrusev is a good kid, so I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt, but quitting on that play when he thought he should have gotten the ball wasn't a good look. Maybe he's just an emotional guy. This team shares the ball better than most teams in the country, and he gots the ball A LOT... **End of negative comment**

    Timme continues to get better and better. They say you are not a freshman anymore at this point of the season, but that isn't always true. However, Timme is playing great and looks like he's been here awhile.

    Great Zag defense was on display tonight, with the help of some missed bunnies from SMC. I hope this does some good for their defensive efficiency rating. I thought that the team looked bored the past two games and they showed what an interested Zag team can do tonight. They smothered the Gaels and Ford looked very tired, at times (but still managed to hit some step back threes after looking like he had run out of gas and made some bad turnovers as a result. He's a baller, though, and could play on so many teams. I hope the Gael who injured his shoulder is ok.

    I was worried that this could be one of those games where the shots came so easily early that they would quit falling and the game would be a struggle, but they never let SMC back in. I was very impressed with the overall effort tonight.
    I was wondering why Bennett had Jordan Ford in the game at the end. The score was 90-57 with just seconds left.
    The over/under was 148 then Ford hit a 3 to give us the final score 90-60. Hmmm.
    I’m not saying, I’m just saying. You connect the dots. Maybe someone should call Mark Emmett.

    So hard for me not to wander back over to GIAG and check in with their fan who claimed Zags were exposed by USF. He used that game to conclude that Zags are a fraud this year. I’ll wait till my beer buzz and victory euphoria wear off before I decide whether I should reply.

    Great game tonight. I expect BYU in Provo to be much more of a challenge

    So hard for me not to wander back over to GIAG and check in with their fan who claimed Zags were exposed by USF. He used that game to conclude that Zags are a fraud this year. I’ll wait till my beer buzz and victory euphoria wear off before I decide whether I should reply.

    Great game tonight. I expect BYU in Provo to be much more of a challenge


    I saw that exchange. Probably best to let it go. He was wrong, he knows it.
    Did anyone see the surprisingly long Bennett/Few handshake at the end? I was almost uncomfortable watching it and hope that Randy is feeling ok
    I saw that exchange. Probably best to let it go. He was wrong, he knows it.
    It’s so tempting to make him admit he’s wrong but you’re right, best to be a gracious winner.

    So pleased with the victory tonight. By all measures SMC is a tournament team and we crushed them on their own court. Zags truly looking like a 1 seed.

    Still some games to go and opportunities for more quad 1 wins.
    SMC averages 13 assists per game on the year. Tonight: 3.
    I expected a blow out, posted a blow out prediction, and we saw a blow out. Gaels are solid but not at our level this year.


    I expected a blow out, posted a blow out prediction, and we saw a blow out. Gaels are solid but not at our level this year.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    The same was true last year. 2 regular season blowouts to prove it.

    How the heck did the WCC tourney loss happen last season?
    It’s so tempting to make him admit he’s wrong but you’re right, best to be a gracious winner.

    So pleased with the victory tonight. By all measures SMC is a tournament team and we crushed them on their own court. Zags truly looking like a 1 seed.

    Still some games to go and opportunities for more quad 1 wins.
    after a game like that...any post by a zag on their board just comes off as gloating. no need to post at all.
    I have a coworker who is an obnoxious Gaels fan. Every year, leading up to every game, I have to listen to how this is the year, this is the game. It used to annoy me, but its just become comical lately. Of course, he was predicting a big St Mary's win for tonight, telling me how tough it is to play in their building and how the Zags barely beat Santa Clara and SFU, so therefore, the Gaels would beat them handily.

    I honestly haven't seen too much of St Mary's this year, but from what I saw tonight, I wasn't impressed.

    I cannot express how much I love games like this. I can't wait to go back to work on Monday.
    Never in my life have I been as proud to be a Zags fan as I am now. This was a statement win. The best part is that we have a whole 6 days to revel in this glory, we have Thursday off next week.
    There is no 1A and 1B in the WCC. Under Few and Bennet's collective rein, there never has been. There is only 1 and 2.

    SMC can eek out an exciting win once in awhile, even a big win that can punch them a ticket into the dance, but when it come to habitually taking your rival to the wood shed, GU can spank em' real good.
    The same was true last year. 2 regular season blowouts to prove it.

    How the heck did the WCC tourney loss happen last season?
    coach few wanted to help fund wcc water polo teams with the extra cash for two teams making the dance?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
