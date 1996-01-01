-
Hudson and Morrison: GU a 30 point win in Moraga, the 2nd ranked Zags dominate. This game was decided early, it was 12-10 and then the Zags went on a 14-0 run. 53-28 at the half, the Zags lead by as many as 34. Zags were good at both ends of the floor, outrebounded them, a complete game. Ford, a hard earned 23, Fitts 12, everyone else not much for the Gaels. GU with 5 in doubles: Timme 20, Tillie 19, Petrusev 18, Wollridge 11 and Kispert 10. New high for Timme who finished with a double, double. Zags just fantastic on defense rotated extremely will and closed out, there just wasn't much there for the Gaels. GU 68% from the floor and 53.5% from three @ 8-15 and 10-14 at the line.
GU blew the game wide open as Drew Timme had a great start and played spectaculary through the night, including defense. Gilder puts the cherry on top of the first half with the corner three. 20-27 shooting in the first half, which was the 10th best in school history. Hudson said I have to go back and see which games were better and Morrison said this is against a better opponent too, whoever those other games were against. Admon didn't score a ton tonight but he was all over the floor, Morrsion said Gilders game was the best 7 point game I've ever seen anyone have. Gilder had 5 assists, three rebounds and three steals to go with his points. Hudson noted Timme is growing up every game, said Timme comes in here as a freshman and the guys are telling him what a tough place this is to play and Hudson said timme must be thinking what are you guys talking about. Tillie looked springy on his feet, and it's hard to miss a couple games like he did and come out and do what he did tonight. Morrsion said I know this is a broken record but we are so much better when Tillie is on the floor, he just spaces everything out. Zags avenge the WCC lost from last year, a 22-2 run after a 12-10 game. GU 11-0 in WCC, 4 up on SMC.
Michaelson: The first half was as good as we have done, the guys took the game play, Filip went to work, Tillie was back, the defense of Woolridge and Gilner was special. It took a lot of shots for those guys to get their points. Gilner was special tonight. He disrupted their offense every single possession. He played a g great pace but not out of control. I'm not sure we ever had a better game here then Timme, maybe Elias. Yeah, Timme guarded a lot of different guys, in addition to his offense, he's had three great games in a row. he has two greats gjsy in fron of him and he learns, and he listnens to evertyhigh we say to him, he is a special talent. You can't have an excuse if you are one of the other guys when you watch what Tillie is doing out there, he plays in so much pain. He's such a tough cover, whatever we need he gets it down. Now we have a 4 game lead and we get a week off before we head to Malibu. Our schedule is back loaded and we scratched one off tonight. Pepp will be very difficult on their home gym with their elite guard and the the Edwards brother. We expect a tough, tough game.
Hudson noted Ducos and Bowen who are good freshman probaby weren't ready for the kinds of things GU threw at them. And Fitts got himself in foul throuble with some silly fouls and he wasn't able to be out there when his team really needed him. A final note from Hudson was Fords and Fitts shot 50% from the field at 15-30. The rest of the team wasn't able to generate much help. That's it until next Saturday.
