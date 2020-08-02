Thread: GAME THREAD: @ St. Mary's - Saturday - 02. 08. 2020

-
GAME THREAD: @ St. Mary's - Saturday - 02. 08. 2020
24 - 1 Gonzaga @ 20 - 5 Saint Mary's College. Zags 10 - 0 in conference, Gaels 7 - 3. Vegas says the Zags are 5.5 point favorites, O/U 146.5 .
TIME: 7:00pm PT. TV: ESPN . Dave Flemming & Sean Farnham
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84
Gonzaga Media Notes: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/2/7//MBB26.pdf
Saint Mary's Media Notes: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/2/7//SMC_Notes.pdf
GU Athletics One Page Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/7/men...-saturday.aspx
Head to Head Comparison: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...s-Head-to-Head
LIVE STATS: TBD
Once again, thanks to Reno for setting these up and providing in-depth information.
Now, honest question: how nervous are y'all about this game? I've been mostly calm all week about it. Little worry/stress. I'm confident Tillie will play and we'll cover both KenPom (-2) and general Vegas (-5 to -6) spreads.
