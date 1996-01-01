It's Game Day, the best day of the week. Feb 8th vs St Marys
Good morning Zag fans. Ha ha It's here. Gonzaga vs St Marys. This is the game I've been waiting for. I'm sure you have too. So let's get up and get ready. Get your Zag Gear on and get ready to get involved tonight. For me it's the biggest game of the year up to this point.
I'm not going to pull away from my prediction for a 16 point victory. I have a gut feeling our boys are up for this one, and have been waiting for this game for quite awhile. Let's come together and think positive and speak (write) positive thoughts all day long. Let's get ready to celebrate. No matter how big the challenge, KEEP BELIEVING. Don't let those negative thoughts in (there are certainly plenty, even here on the board). If you need to take a sip of that Zag Kool Aid which helps you believe, remember, Few is the Kool AID and the team is the sugar. I perfect recipe for victory tonight.
Our games with St Marys are my favorite. It's one game I ALWAYS circle on my calendar. AND it's finally here. I believe that this Zag team seems to still have some proof that they are worthy of that #1 ranking. I feel that there are still a lot who doubt a Final Four appearance. Maybe a victory tonight will convince them.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!