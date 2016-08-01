Thread: Big Honor for AMMO

Results 1 to 20 of 20

Big Honor for AMMO

    gonstu
    Big Honor for AMMO

    https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/7/men...on-feb-27.aspx

    I approve.
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Well-deserved. Who’s next?
    StatZag19
    Default

    Taking bets on what Filip's new jersey number will be
    ZagNative
    Default

    "GU Athletics To Honor Adam Morrison on Feb. 27
    Former Zag will have jersey hung in ceremony prior to San Diego game"

    That is so neat!
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Well-deserved. Who’s next?
    It ought to be the first Division I player, male or female, to have accumulated 2,000 points and 1,000 assists in a career. . .
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Well-deserved. Who’s next?
    I do not care to discuss this topic on a thread to honor Adam’s accomplishments.

    But thanks for asking, i guess.

    Norwester
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    It ought to be the first Division I player, male or female, to have accumulated 2,000 points and 1,000 assists in a career. . .
    I fully agree. If you think about the players whose numbers have been hung from the rafters (there's nothing in the release saying that Mo's number has been "retired") there's one common denominator. My guess is that sometime after Courtney shares that attribute--her playing career having been completed--her number will be hung from the rafters, too.

    LTownZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Well-deserved. Who’s next?
    Excluding a bizarre situation like a player getting killed in an accident or something, I think it would have to be someone among:

    Domas (knock against him is only 2 years at GU)
    Rui (would require him being a solid NBA guy for 10yrs, IMO)
    Clarke (one yr RS plus 1 year playing seems insufficient)


    I think that's about it.

    I don't think the amazing classic all-time zags without NBA careers would qualify (Pangos, Perkins, etc) and it would be hard to imagine it going to players with just 1 year on the floor in GU games.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag19 View Post
    Taking bets on what Filip's new jersey number will be
    I would bet that he'll keep #3 until he leaves GU.
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    "GU Athletics To Honor Adam Morrison on Feb. 27
    Former Zag will have jersey hung in ceremony prior to San Diego game"

    That is so neat!
    Yup!


    https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/7/men...on-feb-27.aspx


    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Assume it’s for achievements as a Zag, so it could be Matt, then Dan, then Kelly, then the Bonus.....still, among this group and all others, Ammo is most deserving.
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Default

    Awesome! Adam is the same age as me, and if it weren't for him, I wouldn't be the Zag fan I am today. I suspect the Zags also wouldn't be the Zags they are today.

    My not-so-favorite part about the timing is that this is the only game out of our last 6 regular season games not on an ESPN channel.

    But to end on a high note, there will never be another Zag like Adam, and he will forever by on my personal Mount Rushmore of favorite basketball players of all time.
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    Yes! Congratulations AMMO.
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray View Post
    Awesome! Adam is the same age as me, and if it weren't for him, I wouldn't be the Zag fan I am today. I suspect the Zags also wouldn't be the Zags they are today.

    My not-so-favorite part about the timing is that this is the only game out of our last 6 regular season games not on an ESPN channel.

    But to end on a high note, there will never be another Zag like Adam, and he will forever by on my personal Mount Rushmore of favorite basketball players of all time.
    My Rushmore. Pistol Pete, Mully, DD, Ammo.
    Birddog
    Default

    Great news and well deserved honor. I'm proud of him.
    OldGoatZagFan
    Default

    From Spokane area, insulin-dependent diabetic, national player of the year, SI cover! Totally deserving of this honor! Congratulations Mr. Morrison!
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    My Rushmore. Pistol Pete, Mully, DD, Ammo.
    I don’t watch enough around the world of CBB, so mine are all zags that I watched 2004-present

    Morrison
    Turiaf
    Sabonis
    Pangos
    RenoZag
    Default

    Congrats to Ammo for the recognition.
    NotoriousZ
    Default

    Probably still my favorite Zag. Congrats Adam!
    tinfoilzag
    Default

    He earned it. Here's another endorsement he got in 2010

    “Adam can really play. Nah like really he can really, really go and for him to take a step back…..he helped get to that championship level” – The late Kobe Bryant about two-time NBA champion Adam Morrison
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

