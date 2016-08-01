Thread: Big Honor for AMMO

Well-deserved. Who’s next?
Taking bets on what Filip's new jersey number will be
"GU Athletics To Honor Adam Morrison on Feb. 27
Former Zag will have jersey hung in ceremony prior to San Diego game"
That is so neat!
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
Edited to add: There's another denominator that also seems important...having a Gonzaga degree...
Domas (knock against him is only 2 years at GU)
Rui (would require him being a solid NBA guy for 10yrs, IMO)
Clarke (one yr RS plus 1 year playing seems insufficient)
I think that's about it.
I don't think the amazing classic all-time zags without NBA careers would qualify (Pangos, Perkins, etc) and it would be hard to imagine it going to players with just 1 year on the floor in GU games.
https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/7/men...on-feb-27.aspx
Assume it’s for achievements as a Zag, so it could be Matt, then Dan, then Kelly, then the Bonus.....still, among this group and all others, Ammo is most deserving.
Awesome! Adam is the same age as me, and if it weren't for him, I wouldn't be the Zag fan I am today. I suspect the Zags also wouldn't be the Zags they are today.
My not-so-favorite part about the timing is that this is the only game out of our last 6 regular season games not on an ESPN channel.
But to end on a high note, there will never be another Zag like Adam, and he will forever by on my personal Mount Rushmore of favorite basketball players of all time.
Yes! Congratulations AMMO.
Great news and well deserved honor. I'm proud of him.
From Spokane area, insulin-dependent diabetic, national player of the year, SI cover! Totally deserving of this honor! Congratulations Mr. Morrison!
21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Congrats to Ammo for the recognition.
Probably still my favorite Zag. Congrats Adam!
He earned it. Here's another endorsement he got in 2010
“Adam can really play. Nah like really he can really, really go and for him to take a step back…..he helped get to that championship level” – The late Kobe Bryant about two-time NBA champion Adam Morrison