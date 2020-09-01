#11/11 Zags Head to Saint Mary’s Saturday

- Gonzaga extended its program-record start with a 83-65 victory at Pacific on Thursday evening. The win extended GU's record-breaking start to 23-1, including an unblemished 12-0 mark in WCC play.- Gonzaga has started conference play 12-0 five times in program history. The first three seasons the Zags started 11-0 they went on to finish conference play with an undefeated 14-0 record: 2004-05; 2009-10; and 2010-11. Following the expansion of the WCC, Gonzaga opened conference play with a 15-0 mark during the 2014-15 season and a 13-0 mark during the 2017-18 season.- Gonzaga will look to improve to 24-1 overall on the season Saturday at Saint Mary's. With a win, Gonzaga will extend its program-record start; previously, Gonzaga's best start was 16-1, a record the Bulldogs set during the 2018-19 season.and it also sets a new mark for the longest win streak under Lisa Fortier, breaking her previous mark of 16-straight victories (12/20/14-2/21/15). The Bulldogs' longest win streak in program history is 23 games, a feat they accomplished from Dec. 10, 2004 to March 6, 2005. The longest recent streak is 15-straight victories which occurred between Dec. 17, 2017 and Feb. 8, 2018.- With the win over BYU on Feb. 1, the Bulldogs have extended their home win streak record under Lisa Fortier. GU has won 14-straight home games dating back to Feb. 28, 2019 with 12 home wins so far this season. Previously, GU's top mark under Fortier was 12 straight home wins, which occurred from 11/7/18-2/14/19.- GU is also closing in on setting a new mark under Fortier for its road win streak. The Zags are currently on an eight-game road win streak; the longest under Fortier is 11-straight road wins, set from Nov. 18, 2017 through Feb. 17, 2018.- Gonzaga broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 23 following a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17. This week, GU set a new program record after moving up one spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll; the previous program high in the AP Poll was No. 12. The Zags held steady in the Coaches Poll at No. 12. It's the highest combined ranking for the Zags ever. Previously, the program record was No. 12/11.- Saturday will be the 10th time in program history the Zags have played on Feb. 8; GU carries a 4-5 overall mark on the date. It will also mark the second time the Zags have faced Saint Mary's on Feb. 8. The last time the two programs met on the date, GU defeated the Gaels 78-68 in Moraga during the 2006-07 season.Gonzaga limits its opponents to 51.9 points per contest to lead the WCC and rank fifth in the nation.Four players shoot over 40 percent from long range, led by Jill Townsend at 47.8 percent, while eight total Zags shoot at least 30.0 percent from beyond-the-arc.At 46.2 percent shooting from the floor, GU ranks 14th nationally and first in the WCC.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letter-winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' third consecutive and 15th overall West Coast Conference regular season title.- In 2018-19, the Bulldogs advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.- Through 23 games this season, Saint Mary's carries a 10-13 overall record with a 5-7 mark in conference play. The Gaels opened WCC play with an unblemished 4-0 record until falling 74-49 at Gonzaga on Jan. 9. Since that loss, SMC has gone 1-6.- Saint Mary's averages 70.5 points per game to lead the West Coast Conference. However, SMC gives up an average of 72.0 points per contest, which ranks last in the WCC.- Four players average double figures for Saint Mary's, led by Sam Simons at 15.3 points per game. Emily Codding adds 14.7 (though she hasn't played since a 72-54 loss against San Diego on Jan. 16), while Madeline Holland and Taycee Wedin add 13.2 and 12.5 points per game, respectively.- As a squad, SMC averages 39.1 rebounds per game, good for fourth in the conference. Six players average at least four boards per game, led by Codding with 8.4 per contest. Claire Ferguson, who has seen action in 16 games this season, adds 6.1 per game, while Simons grabs 5.7.- With 14.7 assists per contest, SMC ranks fourth in the conference. Holland leads the charge with 111 assists on the season, good for 4.8 per contest. That mark ranks third in the WCC, behind Haylee Andrews of Portland (5.8 apg) and Jessie Loera, who dishes out 5.1 per contest.- In the last meeting, Gonzaga ran past Saint Mary's 74-49 in Spokane on Jan. 9. Four players had double-figures for the Zags, led by Katie Campbell and LeeAnne Wirth with 14 points apiece. Jenn Wirth added a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds while Jill Townsend added 11 points.Gonzaga leads 45-2823-10, Gonzaga leads17-15, Saint Mary's leads7-1, Gonzaga leadsSaint Mary's won 79-63 in Moraga (2/6/88)Gonzaga won 74-49 in Spokane (1/9/20)Gonzaga, Won 4Loera currently ranks tied for 14th nationally in assists with 123 on the season and 34th nationally in assists per game with 5.1.- Through 24 games this season, three players average double-figures for Gonzaga with six players averaging over 7.0 points per contest. The Bulldogs have had seven different top scorers this season, spanning each academic year (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior).Jill Townsend leads the Zags in scoring at 12.3 points per game, while both Jenn Wirth and Katie Campbell add an even 11.0 points per contest. LeeAnne Wirth adds 9.4 points per contest while Jessie Loera chips in 7.7 and Melody Kempton is at 7.2.This season alone, Gonzaga has limited 12 opponents to 50 points or fewer and 20 opponents to under 60 points. The six of the last seven games, the Zags have held their opponents to under 60 points; only one (Pacific, 65 points) has scored more than 52 points. On Jan. On Jan. 23 against Pepperdine, Gonzaga held the Waves to just 36 points, more than 30 points below their season average of 66.4. Pepperdine's 36 points also ties for the fewest points allowed to a WCC opponent under Lisa Fortier.