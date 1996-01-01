Thread: GUBoard Bracketology 2020 - The Field Begins To Take Shape

Results 1 to 22 of 22

GUBoard Bracketology 2020 - The Field Begins To Take Shape

    GUBoard Bracketology 2020 - The Field Begins To Take Shape

    The Wall Of Champions


    2009: Reno / North Carolina
    2010: Reno / Duke
    2011: Uber / UConn
    2012: kdaleb / Kentucky
    2013: kdaleb/ Louisville
    2014: MDABE80 / UConn
    2015: Reno / Duke
    2016: Zagineer / Villanova
    2017: Reno / North Carolina
    2018: kdaleb / Villanova
    2019: kdaleb / Virginia

    It's quickly approaching Bracket season. There's a ton of disclaimer stuff that I'll throw into a separate post ( for seeding purposes ) . But for now ...
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    Tomorrow, Sat 2/8 will be the Official Mid-Season reveal from the NCAA. I wanted to beat the buzzer since I'll be busy over the weekend. I'll clean it up on my next weekend. As always, the seeding is in a constant state of flux until Selection Sunday. This is just a snapshot for today.

    1s - GPGU kdaleb Reno Bocco

    2s - Zagineer Phish Dixie 23

    3s - jazz Native gu03 BZ

    4s - kitz Ak sitting Terp

    5s - Eroop CDC bballbeachbum LIZF

    6s - Abe Reborn former exclusive

    7s - Uber seacat gonzfan62 Tex

    8s - woohoo Zagdawg ZagaZags bartruff

    9s - ceo Birddog MCMM bullzag23

    10s - UZIZ Hoopaholic ZagLawGrad cjm

    11s - willandi Mick maynard ranger Zags11 hooter

    12s - Angelo GZ caduceus JPtheBeasta

    13s - Bogo webspinnre Zag79 TheBeast

    14s - SWZag cggonzaga Section 116 Zaggit

    15s - a13 raisethezag Goshzagit mee

    16s - ZagDad84 bigblah med Nevtelen Mantua ZagsGoZags
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    Over the now 12 years of GUBracketology, we've had a lot of tweaks behind the scenes. I try to be as transparent as possible so if you have a question, feel free to pose it.

    To fill the field, we do a member sort based on total posts. The higher the post total, the higher the member ends up on our seed list.

    We further eliminate members that have not been active during this current basketball season, which I take to be visiting the board since November 2019. It is a lot easier to "see" when somebody last posted than if they are merely lurking. By our guidelines, posters are rewarded while lurkers gain no advantage. So I weed out what I can.

    On Selection Sunday, the Committee releases a True Seed list and members are paired with their corresponding team, and join them in the bracket. They advance, you advance. They lose, you are eliminated.

    Some years back, we lost our El Voce. At that time, I decided to pair EV with the Zags as tribute. Now we have lost BZ, as well. I'm struggling with a proper way to memorialize Bob.

    My current inclination, is to leave El Voce paired with the Zags. BZ will have a team in the field this year, and over the next year I'll try to come up with something else. They both have forums named after them, which is a far more apt tribute than my silly little brackets doing something. Anyway, I admit I might be overthinking this and I'm open to suggestions.
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    Back in the earlier versions, I had a "simple" but imprecise way of pairing teams. I simply went down the list and paired them with what Lunardi had. Later, when the Selection Committee released their True Seed list, it made that approach a bit archaic since they do have the final say, whatever we might think of it. But they only release it once ... and then have two early reveals for the top 16 seeds. It's been a little hard to have accurate updates. Whatever this NET ranking is ( yes, yes ... it's a sorting tool ) , it should not be used exclusively as a seed list.

I've come to the conclusion, that as everybody has their own predictive brackets, my updates are also just that. So knowing that it might well be irrelevant in 24 hours, I will still lean on Lunardi today, as he was kind enough to release his current seed list today.

    I've come to the conclusion, that as everybody has their own predictive brackets, my updates are also just that. So knowing that it might well be irrelevant in 24 hours, I will still lean on Lunardi today, as he was kind enough to release his current seed list today.

    https://twitter.com/ESPNLunardi/stat...567171/photo/1
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    1s

    GPGU - Baylor
    kdaleb - Kansas
    Reno - San Diego State
    El Voce - Gonzaga
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    2s

    Bocco - Louisville
    Zagineer - Duke
    Phish - Dayton
    Dixie - West Virginia
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    3s

    23 - Maryland
    jazz - Seton Hall
    Native - Florida State
    gu03 - Michigan State
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    4s

    BobZag - Butler
    kitz - Villanova
    Ak - Auburn
    sitting - Oregon
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    5s

    Terp - Penn State
    Eroop - Kentucky
    CDC - LSU
    bballbeachbum - Arizona
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    6s

    LIZF - Colorado
    Abe - Creighton
    Reborn - Iowa
    former - Illinois
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    7s

    exclusive - Ohio State
    Uber - Marquette
    seacat - Houston
    gonzfan62 - BYU
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    8s

    TexasZagFan - Rutgers
    woohoo - Texas Tech
    Zagdawg - St. Mary's
    ZagaZags - Wisconsin
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    9s

    bartruff - Michigan
    ceo - Arkansas
    Birddog - Wichita State
    MCMM - Southern Cal
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    10s

    bullzag23 - Stanford
    UZIZ - Rhode Island
    Hoopaholic - N. Iowa
    ZagLawGrad - Purdue
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    11s

    cjm - Florida
    willandi - Indiana
    Mick - Virginia
    maynard - Xavier
    Ranger - Oklahoma
    Zags11 - Mississippi State
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    12s

    hooter - Yale
    Angelo - Cincinnati
    GoZags - Furman
    caduceus - Vermont
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    13s

    JPtheBeasta - SF Austin
    Bogo - North Texas
    webspinnre - New Mexico State
    Zag79 - Winthrop
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    14s

    TheBeast - Colgate
    SWZag - Wright State
    cggonzaga - Little Rock
    Section 116 - Charleston
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    15s

    Zaggit - UC irvine
    a13 - South Dakota State
    raisethezag - Bowling Green
    Goshzagit - Murray State
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    16s

    mee - Montana
    ZagDad84 - North Florida
    bigblahbla - Robert Morris
    Med - Saint Peter's
    Nevtelen - Texas Southern
    Mantua - N Carolina A&T
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    Bracketology
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Default

    Updates posted on this thread until Selection Sunday ... which is five weeks away. May the post-padding commence
    So many brackets, so little time.
