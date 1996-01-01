Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Best tandem ever?

  Today, 12:27 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default Best tandem ever?

    Where do Wooly and Gilder rank all time as a GU backcourt tandem?
  Today, 12:32 PM
    FlyZag's Avatar
    FlyZag
    Default Best tandem

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Where do Wooly and Gilder rank all time as a GU backcourt tandem?
    I think Dickau and Stepp have to rank as best ever...

    But how do Gilder/Ayayi/Wooly rank as best combined defensive back court?
  Today, 12:39 PM
    ZagzKrak
    Default

    I think the jury is still out of them but to be the best you have to have better results then the best....so the best for me has to be NWG and Perks.
  Today, 12:40 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FlyZag View Post
    I think Dickau and Stepp have to rank as best ever...

    But how do Gilder/Ayayi/Wooly rank as best combined defensive back court?
    Hafta be tops in D. But on O, like DD and BS.
  Today, 12:44 PM
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Hafta be tops in D. But on O, like DD and BS.
    They could be the top ever.

    Probably 2nd is whoever played alongside NWG at any given moment.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 12:49 PM
    gonstu
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FlyZag View Post
    I think Dickau and Stepp have to rank as best ever...

    But how do Gilder/Ayayi/Wooly rank as best combined defensive back court?
    NWG, Melson, Perkins would give them a run for their $$
  Today, 12:53 PM
    kyle dixon
    Default Q and Santangelo

    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    They could be the top ever.

    Probably 2nd is whoever played alongside NWG at any given moment.

    Q barking at All American Quincy Lewis from Minnesota who was 8 inches taller than him and completely shutting him down in round 1 and Santangelo making Stanford regret taking another pg ahead of him. The '99 guards were quite a tandem. This years guys are very impressive too though...
  Today, 12:53 PM
    Ekrub's Avatar
    Ekrub
    Default

    DD and BS
    Pangos and GBJ

    Winner:

    NWG and Perkins
  Today, 12:57 PM
    Hooray4Daye&Gray's Avatar
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Default

    If this were a poll, my vote would be for Pangos and Bell.

    I'm hoping next year's duo becomes my new vote this time next year.
