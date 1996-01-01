Thread: Best tandem ever?

Where do Wooly and Gilder rank all time as a GU backcourt tandem?
I think the jury is still out of them but to be the best you have to have better results then the best....so the best for me has to be NWG and Perks.
Q barking at All American Quincy Lewis from Minnesota who was 8 inches taller than him and completely shutting him down in round 1 and Santangelo making Stanford regret taking another pg ahead of him. The '99 guards were quite a tandem. This years guys are very impressive too though...
DD and BS
Pangos and GBJ
Winner:
NWG and Perkins
If this were a poll, my vote would be for Pangos and Bell.
I'm hoping next year's duo becomes my new vote this time next year.