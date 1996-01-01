Thread: Best backcourt tandem ever?

Where do Wooly and Gilder rank all time as a GU backcourt tandem?
Q / Santangelo
Dickau / Stepp
Raivio / Pargo
Gray / Bouldin
Pangos / Bell
NWG / Perkins
Wooly / Gilder
Other
I think the jury is still out of them but to be the best you have to have better results then the best....so the best for me has to be NWG and Perks.
Q barking at All American Quincy Lewis from Minnesota who was 8 inches taller than him and completely shutting him down in round 1 and Santangelo making Stanford regret taking another pg ahead of him. The '99 guards were quite a tandem. This years guys are very impressive too though...
DD and BS
Pangos and GBJ
Winner:
NWG and Perkins
If this were a poll, my vote would be for Pangos and Bell.
I'm hoping next year's duo becomes my new vote this time next year.
I’d vote Nigel and perk but boy are gilder and wooly CASH
NWG and Perks.
That being said... really think Gilder and Wooly is one heck of a combo and definitely up there.
What about Stockton and whoever played alongside him?
Toss in Ayayi and I will concede trio but not tandem.
I miss Mike Hart
Sentimentally, for some reason, I like Pangos and Bell. I can’t argue with Dickau/Stepp or NWG/Perkins, though.
In my view it's completely possible to have an amazing (including the best ever) player or tandem at position "x" without the team being among the best ever. I don't think there's any question that the greatest wing in GU history was Morrison, rather than Jordan Matthews who helped lead the '17 team to the title game.
My answer to the question would depend on if one factors in longevity or not. If longevity of tenure is relevant, then definitely Pangos/Bell.
If best single season - I say gotta be the '01 pairing of Dickau/Stepp. (slightly better than their '02 season, and all defensive limitations noted)