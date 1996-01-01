View Poll Results: The Best Guard Tandem at GU ?

Voters
6. You may not vote on this poll

  • Q / Santangelo

    1 16.67%

  • Dickau / Stepp

    1 16.67%

  • Raivio / Pargo

    0 0%

  • Gray / Bouldin

    0 0%

  • Pangos / Bell

    1 16.67%

  • NWG / Perkins

    2 33.33%

  • Wooly / Gilder

    1 16.67%

  • Other

    0 0%
Results 1 to 21 of 21

Thread: Best backcourt tandem ever?

  1. Today, 12:27 PM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,047

    Default Best backcourt tandem ever?

    Where do Wooly and Gilder rank all time as a GU backcourt tandem?
  2. Today, 12:32 PM #2
    FlyZag's Avatar
    FlyZag
    FlyZag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    886

    Default Best tandem

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Where do Wooly and Gilder rank all time as a GU backcourt tandem?
    I think Dickau and Stepp have to rank as best ever...

    But how do Gilder/Ayayi/Wooly rank as best combined defensive back court?
  3. Today, 12:39 PM #3
    ZagzKrak
    ZagzKrak is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Posts
    416

    Default

    I think the jury is still out of them but to be the best you have to have better results then the best....so the best for me has to be NWG and Perks.
  4. Today, 12:40 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,047

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FlyZag View Post
    I think Dickau and Stepp have to rank as best ever...

    But how do Gilder/Ayayi/Wooly rank as best combined defensive back court?
    Hafta be tops in D. But on O, like DD and BS.
  5. Today, 12:44 PM #5
    DixieZag's Avatar
    DixieZag
    DixieZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,173

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Hafta be tops in D. But on O, like DD and BS.
    They could be the top ever.

    Probably 2nd is whoever played alongside NWG at any given moment.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
  6. Today, 12:49 PM #6
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,585

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FlyZag View Post
    I think Dickau and Stepp have to rank as best ever...

    But how do Gilder/Ayayi/Wooly rank as best combined defensive back court?
    NWG, Melson, Perkins would give them a run for their $$
  7. Today, 12:53 PM #7
    kyle dixon
    kyle dixon is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    730

    Default Q and Santangelo

    Quote Originally Posted by DixieZag View Post
    They could be the top ever.

    Probably 2nd is whoever played alongside NWG at any given moment.

    Q barking at All American Quincy Lewis from Minnesota who was 8 inches taller than him and completely shutting him down in round 1 and Santangelo making Stanford regret taking another pg ahead of him. The '99 guards were quite a tandem. This years guys are very impressive too though...
  8. Today, 12:53 PM #8
    Ekrub's Avatar
    Ekrub
    Ekrub is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Spokannnnnnnnnnne
    Posts
    2,935

    Default

    DD and BS
    Pangos and GBJ

    Winner:

    NWG and Perkins
  9. Today, 12:57 PM #9
    Hooray4Daye&Gray's Avatar
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Hooray4Daye&Gray is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    338

    Default

    If this were a poll, my vote would be for Pangos and Bell.

    I'm hoping next year's duo becomes my new vote this time next year.
  10. Today, 01:14 PM #10
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,247

    Default

    I’d vote Nigel and perk but boy are gilder and wooly CASH
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  11. Today, 01:22 PM #11
    FlyZag's Avatar
    FlyZag
    FlyZag is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    886

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    I’d vote Nigel and perk but boy are gilder and wooly CASH
    Interesting that many in this thread are choosing Gilder over Ayayi.
  12. Today, 01:26 PM #12
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,851

    Default

    NWG and Perks.

    That being said... really think Gilder and Wooly is one heck of a combo and definitely up there.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  13. Today, 01:49 PM #13
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,716

    Default

    What about Stockton and whoever played alongside him?
  14. Today, 01:55 PM #14
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    593

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FlyZag View Post
    Interesting that many in this thread are choosing Gilder over Ayayi.
    A month ago it would have been Ayayi and Woolridge, when Gilder was struggling a bit with the knee. Now a couple mediocre games by Ayayi and hes forgotten. I like the idea of a trio with all 3. They all bring something different. Compare to NWG, Melson, Perkins or Pangos, Bell, Stockton or Dickau, Stepp, who ever. I also liked the Pargo, Bouldin, Gray backcourt in 2009.
  15. Today, 02:01 PM #15
    sonuvazag's Avatar
    sonuvazag
    sonuvazag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Opportunity, WA
    Posts
    1,780

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    What about Stockton and whoever played alongside him?
    1983-84

    John Stockton SR G 6-1 20.9 Pts, 2.4 Reb, 7.2 Ast
    Bryce McPhee G 6-3 18.2 Pts, 6.7 Reb, 2.7 Ast
    Jeff Condill G 6-3 12.1 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 2.8 Ast
    Agent provocateur
  16. Today, 02:03 PM #16
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,458

    Default

    Toss in Ayayi and I will concede trio but not tandem.
    I miss Mike Hart
  17. Today, 02:10 PM #17
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,047

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FlyZag View Post
    Interesting that many in this thread are choosing Gilder over Ayayi.
    Gilder arguably 2d best player right now.
  18. Today, 02:30 PM #18
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    4,656

    Default

    Sentimentally, for some reason, I like Pangos and Bell. I can’t argue with Dickau/Stepp or NWG/Perkins, though.
  19. Today, 03:37 PM #19
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,640

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray View Post

    If this were a poll, my vote would be for Pangos and Bell.
    As requested. . .
  20. Today, 03:42 PM #20
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    2,964

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagzKrak View Post
    I think the jury is still out of them but to be the best you have to have better results then the best....so the best for me has to be NWG and Perks.
    Agreed. The proof is in the Final Four pudding. Reasonable minds can disagree and speak of seeding, unlucky tourney draws, injuries etc etc but the grand prize is a Natty and the Perks/NWG tandem got the closest hence greatest to date imo
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
  21. Today, 03:46 PM #21
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    930

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex View Post
    Agreed. The proof is in the Final Four pudding. Reasonable minds can disagree and speak of seeding, unlucky tourney draws, injuries etc etc but the grand prize is a Natty and the Perks/NWG tandem got the closest hence greatest to date imo
    As a hypothetical to your reasoning, if a healthy frontcourt of BC/RUI/Tillie had brought GU a title last year with the same backcourt of Norvell and Perkins both doing what they did (solid play with some obvious weak spots), would that team season result make Perkins+Norvell the greatest backcourt duo in Zags history? Seems like you're saying yes it would. It also seems like the logical extension of your post would imply that whichever team gets closest to a title is therefor composed of all the various greatest individual parts or duos of Zag history. Does the 2017 automatically have the best wing or power forward since that team made it the farthest? The best wing pairing in Matthews/Melson?

    In my view it's completely possible to have an amazing (including the best ever) player or tandem at position "x" without the team being among the best ever. I don't think there's any question that the greatest wing in GU history was Morrison, rather than Jordan Matthews who helped lead the '17 team to the title game.


    My answer to the question would depend on if one factors in longevity or not. If longevity of tenure is relevant, then definitely Pangos/Bell.

    If best single season - I say gotta be the '01 pairing of Dickau/Stepp. (slightly better than their '02 season, and all defensive limitations noted)
