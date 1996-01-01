Thread: Jeremy Pargo Joining the Golden State Warriors under a 10-Day Contract

Well, this should be fun - another Zag to join Zach Norvell on the Golden State Warriors under a 10-day deal: https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/ba...from-warriors/
Well, this should be fun - another Zag to join Zach Norvell on the Golden State Warriors under a 10-day deal: https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/ba...from-warriors/
_______________________________
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
Nice find ZN! Thanks for posting! I wonder if they actually get some run time on the floor together...