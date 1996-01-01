Thread: Highly Recommended: WarrenNolan.com's NET rankings site

http://www.warrennolan.com/basketball/2020/net
This site doesn't just give you the rankings (GU is at #3 today), but the best part is the nitty gritty report and team sheets which not only show how many quad 1 wins a team has, how many quad 2 wins a teams has, but it also explains what whole quad business is about. For example:
The nitty gritty team report shows you, for example, that GU's win at Washington is still considered a quad 1 win because it was a genuine road game against a Husky team that is #56 in the NET. During Few's interview with Rothstein this week the coach spoke about the importance of the USF win. It's not just a win. USF has a NET of #100. Because it was a true road game, it gave GU a quad 2 win. GU has these opportunities (as of TODAY) to get these quad 1 and quad 2 wins:Quadrant 1 (Q1): Home (1-30) Neutral (1-50) Away (1-75)
Quadrant 2 (Q2): Home (31-75) Neutral (51-100) Away (76-135)
Quadrant 3 (Q3): Home (76-160) Neutral (101-200) Away (136-240)
Quadrant 4 (Q4): Home (161-353) Neutral (201-353) Away (241-353)
St. Marys = possible quad 1 road win
Pepperdine = possible quad 2 road win
BYU = possible quad 1 road win
St. Mary's = possible quad 2 home win
However, St. Mary's is sitting at #33 in the NET. They could easily turn into a possible quad 1 home win.
This, of course, doesn't consider the WCC tourney, where the Zags figure to only play two games. They will likely have the chance to pick up another quad 1 neutral win, and possibly a quad 2 neutral (say, against a team like USF).
Compare all this with SDSU, who is considered GU's top competitor for a #1 seed in the west. As it stands right now, the Aztecs have no chance (even at the MWC tourney) to collect anymore quad one wins. They have some quad 2 possibilities:
at BSU = possible quad 2 road win
at Nevada = possible quad 2 road win
They have no possible quad 2 home wins left. For the MWC tourney in Vegas, the best that SDSU can expect is a possible quad 2 neutral win against Utah State (who is #53 in the NET today). If the Aggies get below 50, then it becomes a possible quad 1 neutral win.
(Note that when I say something is a possible quad 1 home win, a possible quad 2 road win, and a possible quad 1 neutral win...….they all mean the same thing. A quad 1 win at home matters as much as a quad 1 win on the road).
It is for these reasons why one bracketologist I know feels that Gonzaga could lose at St. Mary's, for instance, but win all their remaining games, but if SDSU even drops one game, Gonzaga will be the #1 seed in the west. The Aztecs just don't have the resume.
BTW - The WCC is #9 in the NET, and is just BARELY behind the A-10. The MWC is at #10, and the WCC is WAY ahead of them.