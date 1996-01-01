-
Less than face value Women's all session WCC Tournament tickets
Hello,
I had purchased WCC Tournament tickets but am now unable to go.
Would anyone like Women's all session WCC Tournament tickets?
I would like to find a Zag fan to root on the 11th ranked team in the nation!
Face value was $67 ($134 for 2 tickets), but I would be happy to sell them for $100 for the pair.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules