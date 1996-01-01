Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: injury blackout

    GonzaGAW
    Default injury blackout

    - why does the women's team have a blackout on injury reports?
    - I get that in the strict sense, medical information is personal
    - But, I cannot think of another sport or team that seems to make a point of not saying what an injured players condition is.
    - the world know's Katie injured her knee, why keep it a secret as to type of injury, length of time until able to return to playing, or if her season is over.
    - come on, every other day of the week, a national broadcast is made of some college player being injured and out for x number of weeks, or for the season.
    - as a fan I'm half upset that Gonzaga does not do me the courtesy of an update.

    - realize others will have a differing opinion, that is fine. but this is how i think and feel.

    - prayers have gone out to Katie, wishing her the best now and in post graduation life.
    bigblahla
    Default

    +1... What's up with KC?

    Go!! Las Zagas!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
