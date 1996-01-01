Thread: injury blackout

+1... What's up with KC?
Originally Posted by GonzaGAW
- why does the women's team have a blackout on injury reports?
- I get that in the strict sense, medical information is personal
- But, I cannot think of another sport or team that seems to make a point of not saying what an injured players condition is.
- the world know's Katie injured her knee, why keep it a secret as to type of injury, length of time until able to return to playing, or if her season is over.
- come on, every other day of the week, a national broadcast is made of some college player being injured and out for x number of weeks, or for the season.
- as a fan I'm half upset that Gonzaga does not do me the courtesy of an update.
- realize others will have a differing opinion, that is fine. but this is how i think and feel.
- prayers have gone out to Katie, wishing her the best now and in post graduation life.
