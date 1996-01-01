Thread: Zags vs. Gaels: Head to Head

-
Zags vs. Gaels: Head to Head
The Zags hit the meat of the schedule this Saturday, with a darby in the McKeon high school hotbox in Moraga. The St. Mary's College of California Gaels (20-5, 7-3) are the next target, and a match that both teams have certainly circled on their calendars. The Bulldogs face the #2 three-point shooting team in the nation on their home court. SMC is a dangerous team, particularly from an offensive standpoint, and have taken down Cal, Arizona State, Utah State, Nevada, and Wisconsin. They lost to KenPom #6 Dayton (statistically very, very similar to the Zags) on a neutral court by 10. In-conference losses are to Pacific (away), BYU (away), and Santa Clara (home) by a point. Danger, Will Robinson!!!
Remarkably, the Zags lead in all four categories for winning basketball (highlighted yellow), which is a good sign. The numbers are close though, and home field advantage counts for a few points extra. The Zags haven't torn down their recent opponents by a great degree either. I'm sure coach Few and staff and the team have significant worries about this game. SMC has done well with high profile games, like the two with BYU, with the outcome basically coming down to the last possession.
Per KenPom, the inflatable knights are overall #31 (#10 offense, #99 defense). They hold a #2 rating in 3-pt percentage, a #9 in shooting efficiency, and they take care of the ball, with a #31 A/TO ratio. Defensively, the Gaels are #4 in the nation at denying assists, and #13 at denying rebounds. So... explosive offensively, and pretty solid defensively, particularly on the glass. Tempo is exceedingly SLOW (#338), which is anathema to the Zags style of play. Accordingly, opponents don't score a lot of points (see red highlight above), but most of that is due to tempo. If the Zags can accelerate the pace, it would definitely be to their benefit. We've seen this story before, and before, and before. Barnburner incoming. Bennett vs. Few. Hoping for the end-game blow by over the gloat. As we've seen year after year, SMC puts a lot of their eggs in the "beating GU" basket for a bid.
Torvik predics a 76-73 win for the Bulldogs.
I hope everyone here gets to watch live, win or lose. It's always a fun matchup to watch and typically close to the very end. Have a great weekend, everybody!
Oh, Bud Light Knight reminds me of the old Gael's mascot. Except for the hilarious floppiness of inflatable Gael! "Wrong Tower you arschole!"
On the return trip, I'll probably complain about the Gael's use of all-cap fonts on their court. When my GU dorm tried to make an all-capitals sweatshirt in an Old English font, I learned quickly from a prominent Jesuit historian that THAT is a no-no. And then I wasn't surprised that SMC is affiliated with the Christian Brothers. The same that whipped my dad in elementary school with a leather strap tied with a quarter to the end of it. RIP DAD. I'll never have any empathy toward the higher than mighty De La Salle Christian Brothers.
Cheers,
=cad=
