Thread: GU vs LMU post game analysis and thoughts

Gonzaga 85
LMU 67
Zags with a pretty good victory, but not great which I guess we could have expected as they look ahead to Saturday against St Mary's. Yet there were some really very good things about the game. Timme continues to play tough and really well, scoring 17 pts and nestling 8 boards, and many hustle plays and a few steals. I also loved how Gilder played. He scored 17 points off the bench, and looked like a star. He was 3-6 from deep, and played some really tough defense against LMU's really good player who was much bigger than Gilder. I loved his toughness. Zags played some good D. They had 13 steals which is probably a season high. Kispert had 5 steals. Yeah! Kispert. Way to go Corey. Ayayi had 3. I liked the D for most of the game. Pretty good hustle and real good effort. Kispert hit 3 of six three's. Zags shot 61% for the game which may be a season high. They did okay from the foul line. Petrusev canned 11-15 which is awesome for him. He really gets to the line a lot. He led the team is scoring with 21.
The only thing I'd complain about is only 13 assists, which is pretty low for the Zags. I did think they were impatient at times, shooting the 3 ball early in the shot clock. More one on one playing than usual which I don't like. I noticed that Timme was playing the point on the full court press and did a great job. He had a couple steals. He reminded me a little bit of Watson tonight on D.
What I like best? The D and especially the steals. I also liked Petrusev's free throw shooting. Oh yeah! One more thng. Gilder's dunk. Wow!!!!
Go Zags!!!