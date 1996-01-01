Thread: GU vs LMU post game analysis and thoughts

Originally Posted by Markburn1 Originally Posted by

You didn’t watch the same game I did.



The defense in the first half was as bad or worse than it has been all season. Petrusev looked like he didn’t care. He missed rotations completely. On one LMU drive to the basket he stood like a statue and didn’t even wave at the guy passing by him. Filip wasn’t the only one to miss assignments, just the one most obvious.



The Zags need that one guy that shows energy the whole team can feed off. Right now it looks like Timme. Corey played hard but he needs to be the on court guy that gets in his teammates grills to stimulate effort.



The steals look nice in the box score but most of them were the result of poor ball control by LMU.



Gilder was a rock. Timme was solid as was Woolridge. The offense did their thing in the second half, but was sloppy with nine turnovers in the first.



Looking forward to Tillie stabilizing both ends Saturday.