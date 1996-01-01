Thread: GU vs LMU post game analysis and thoughts

Results 1 to 11 of 11

    Gonzaga 85
    LMU 67

    Zags with a pretty good victory, but not great which I guess we could have expected as they look ahead to Saturday against St Mary's. Yet there were some really very good things about the game. Timme continues to play tough and really well, scoring 17 pts and nestling 8 boards, and many hustle plays and a few steals. I also loved how Gilder played. He scored 17 points off the bench, and looked like a star. He was 3-6 from deep, and played some really tough defense against LMU's really good player who was much bigger than Gilder. I loved his toughness. Zags played some good D. They had 13 steals which is probably a season high. Kispert had 5 steals. Yeah! Kispert. Way to go Corey. Ayayi had 3. I liked the D for most of the game. Pretty good hustle and real good effort. Kispert hit 3 of six three's. Zags shot 61% for the game which may be a season high. They did okay from the foul line. Petrusev canned 11-15 which is awesome for him. He really gets to the line a lot. He led the team is scoring with 21.

    The only thing I'd complain about is only 13 assists, which is pretty low for the Zags. I did think they were impatient at times, shooting the 3 ball early in the shot clock. More one on one playing than usual which I don't like. I noticed that Timme was playing the point on the full court press and did a great job. He had a couple steals. He reminded me a little bit of Watson tonight on D.

    What I like best? The D and especially the steals. I also liked Petrusev's free throw shooting. Oh yeah! One more thng. Gilder's dunk. Wow!!!!

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
    First half was terrible. The image of Mark Few yelling at his team was the most satisfying of the night. Once they played like they should it was a blowout.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Gonzaga 85
    LMU 67

    Tillie continues to play tough and really well,

    Go Zags!!!
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    thanks for the correction appreciate it
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    I miss Watson at the point of attack in the press. It just isn't the same without him. LMU, for a team without a point guard, broke the press pretty easily. Scott is a good looking player and I wish the Zags would have played him staight up; he carved the Zags up on the double teams. I give LMU credit for playing hard from start to finish.

    Yet again, there was luckluster effort in the first half. The rebounding effort in particular wasn't great, in my opinion. Gilder keeps taking steps forward, and Ayayi took a baby-step back. It will be interesting to see what the playing time splits between these two guys looks like in the very near future. Timme is looking more and more like the player in the HS highlight videos I saw during his recruitment. His face up game and dribbling get better and better. Kispert has been getting blocked on his drives to the hoop- a lot. I hope he figures out a little wrinkle in his release point, finds the body of the shot blocker when going up, or something to help him get those types of shots up and in. I can't wait for Tillie to get back healthy. He is dynamic and makes this team a Final Four contender. The Zags look good but not great without him.
    You didn’t watch the same game I did.

    The defense in the first half was as bad or worse than it has been all season. Petrusev looked like he didn’t care. He missed rotations completely. On one LMU drive to the basket he stood like a statue and didn’t even wave at the guy passing by him. Filip wasn’t the only one to miss assignments, just the one most obvious.

    The Zags need that one guy that shows energy the whole team can feed off. Right now it looks like Timme. Corey played hard but he needs to be the on court guy that gets in his teammates grills to stimulate effort.

    The steals look nice in the box score but most of them were the result of poor ball control by LMU.

    Gilder was a rock. Timme was solid as was Woolridge. The offense did their thing in the second half, but was sloppy with nine turnovers in the first.

    Looking forward to Tillie stabilizing both ends Saturday.
    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    You didn’t watch the same game I did.

    The defense in the first half was as bad or worse than it has been all season. Petrusev looked like he didn’t care. He missed rotations completely. On one LMU drive to the basket he stood like a statue and didn’t even wave at the guy passing by him. Filip wasn’t the only one to miss assignments, just the one most obvious.

    The Zags need that one guy that shows energy the whole team can feed off. Right now it looks like Timme. Corey played hard but he needs to be the on court guy that gets in his teammates grills to stimulate effort.

    The steals look nice in the box score but most of them were the result of poor ball control by LMU.

    Gilder was a rock. Timme was solid as was Woolridge. The offense did their thing in the second half, but was sloppy with nine turnovers in the first.

    Looking forward to Tillie stabilizing both ends Saturday.
    We watched the same game. What you focus on is just different than what I do. I saw some really good defense most of the night. You are right about Petrusev, but he rarely plays good defense, imo.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Arlauskas had the deer in the headlights thing down.

    Hope he gets over it.


    Sent via mobile device


    Basketball Web Sites Listing

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Arlauskas had the deer in the headlights thing down.

    Hope he gets over it.


    Sent via mobile device
    I think and hope MA is a great guy and team mate, but it's hard to imagine him earning any playing time at GU next year if our roster includes Ayayi, Kispert, and Watson.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    We watched the same game. What you focus on is just different than what I do. I saw some really good defense most of the night. You are right about Petrusev, but he rarely plays good defense, imo.
    LMU, a team that is basically a one man show, shot over fifty percent for the game. There is no way to dress that up and call it good defense.

    How many times did you see missed rotations that resulted in layups in half court sets? It was driving Few bat guano crazy. It was probably making him that mad because the game plan was to double Scott and drop a defender into the lane and they continually missed that assignment. I can’t read lips but I’m guessing when he dang near broke his clipboard he was yelling, “We practiced that all week!!!”
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Zags played some good D.

    What I like best? The D and especially the steals.
    The Kenpom algorithm didn't like it. Zags drop from 44 to 50th after the game.


    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Zags shot 61% for the game which may be a season high.
    They shot 60% (30-50) tonight. They had shot 62% in the 2nd game of the season (and 59.3 vs UNC).

    Just 50 attempts ties their season low, set last game at USF, for fewest shots put up in a night.
